Submit Release
News Search

There were 268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,155 in the last 365 days.

President of Sierra Leone to visit Việt Nam from March 14-20

VIETNAM, March 14 -  

President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio. Source: Afrikanheroes

HÀ NỘI – The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 14 – 20.

The visit, which is made at the invitation of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his spouse, is expected to be a new step forward in the development of ties between Việt Nam and the West African country.

The visit, which is prior to the occasion of the 40th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24,1982-2022), has a historical meaning in the Việt Nam-Sierra Leone ties as it will be the first by a head of State of one country to the other.

Since Việt Nam and Sierra Leone set up their diplomatic relations on June 24, 1982, the two sides have maintained good political relations. Việt Nam attaches importance to fostering ties with African countries, including Sierra Leone. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone supported Việt Nam's candidacy for the UNESCO Executive Council (2015-2019), the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC in 2016-2018 tenure), and the United Nations Security Council (2020-2021).

The two countries have engaged in economic cooperation and worked together in some other fields. In 2020, two-way trade reached US$49.26 million, up more than 200 percent from the US$17 million recorded in 2018, with Việt Nam’s overwhelming exports of $47 million.

Sierra Leone is operating one project in marketing and human resources management in Việt Nam with an investment of $33,185. Việt Nam has yet to run any project in Sierra Leone. VNS

You just read:

President of Sierra Leone to visit Việt Nam from March 14-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.