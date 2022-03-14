Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Analysis, 2021–2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Drilling Fluid Additives market is projected to grow at a rate of 2.3% in terms of value, from USD 1.64 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 1.97 Billion by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Drilling Fluid Additives Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Drilling Fluid Additives industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments. The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

Top Companies:

Akzo Nobel, BAFF SE, Chevron Phillips, Innospec Inc., Dow Chemical, Tetra Technologies, Baroid Industrial Drilling Products, Omnova Solutions Inc., Lubrizol Corporation Ltd., and Croda International PLC, among others.

Market Insights:

The energy sector or industry comprises players involved in production and exploration of oil or gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining. The energy industry also covers integrated power utility companies such as renewable energy and coal. Companies in the energy industry are classified based on how the energy is sourced such as non-renewables or fossil fuels and renewables such as solar.

The energy sector is an important driver of industrial growth, providing fuel to power the rest of the economy. The demand for energy will increase significantly in the coming years, driven by economic growth, urbanisation, rising incomes and industrial activity. Increasing emphasis of governments across the globe increasing emphasis on renewable energy, including grid-connected and off-grid systems is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

The initial phase/stage of research includes the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from the primary as well as secondary approaches. The subsequent stages involved the triangulation of the data gathered from these two approaches. To determine the market trends and opportunities, the global Drilling Fluid Additives market report has been segmented on the basis of types, technology, application, End-user and regions.

Type Outlook:

Water-Based

Oil-Based

Synthetic-based

Application Outlook:

Dispersants

Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocides

Surface Modifiers

Defoamers

Others

Regions covered by the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

