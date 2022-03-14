Bone Cement Market Size is forecasted to reach US$ 1,626.52 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%

the insight partners - logo

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement Segment to Lead Global Bone Cement Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on "Bone Cement Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by type, application, and end user," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,103.00 million in 2021 to US$ 1,626.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021–2028. Factors driving the market's growth are rising developments in the field of regenerative medicine, rising number of road traffic accidents, growing demand for orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials, and rising number of domestic and global players entering the market with new ingredients such as antibiotic-impregnated bone cement.

Bone cement is used to fix prostheses to the bone in orthopedic musculoskeletal surgical procedures for osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, traumatic arthritis, vascular necrosis, severe joint destruction secondary to trauma, collagen disease, and revision of previous arthroplasty procedures.

Bone Cement Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

DePuy Synthase (The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson); Zimmer Biomet; Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Tecres S.p.A.; Heraeus Holding GmbH; Cardinal Health Inc; Teknimed; and Stryker Corporation are among the leading companies operating in the bone cement market.

Based on type, the bone cement market is segmented into Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC), and others. The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement segment held the largest share of the bone cement market in 2021. However, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the bone cement market during the forecast period. PMMA has the advantage of not containing potentially hazardous components, such as bisphenol-A, which is found in polycarbonate. Furthermore, synthetic polymer is less costly and easier to handle and process than polycarbonate. PMMA is frequently used in practice for craniofacial tissue abnormalities such as skin and dentures.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bone Cement Market

The global economy was severely affected due to the COVID-19 cases in all the regions. The rising occurrence rate of coronavirus results had increased stress on the region's healthcare system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopedic appointments were avoided as far as possible. This increases the risk of infection for both the patient and the clinic's medical staff. With their large and socioeconomically varied populations and infrastructures, Asia Pacific countries were among the earliest to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the disease is not a surgical trauma, its effects on orthopedic injuries have been notable. Medical systems had to adapt to better focus on patients with a highly contagious disease while providing essential services. Even though many countries saw a decrease in traumatic injuries during the initial periods, orthopedic trauma services had to adapt to system-wide organizational changes. While each country took its approaches to address the pandemic, there were also consistencies in how musculoskeletal injuries and conditions were handled during these early pandemic stages. The pandemic has affected three main aspects of the global economy: manufacturing, supply chain, and business and financial markets. Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia are the hardest-hit countries due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

Based on type, the bone cement market is segmented into Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC), and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty, and Vertebroplasty. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. By geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis Drives Bone Cement Market Growth

Osteoporosis is characterized by low bone density and deterioration of bone tissue. Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures. In recent years, there have been growing cases of osteoporosis. For instance, according to an article published by Restore Programme in October 2020, each year, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures globally, which corresponds to one every three seconds, with one in three women and one in five men over 50 suffering from an osteoporotic fracture.

In addition, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the global incidence of hip fracture is projected to grow by 240% in women and 310% in men by 2050, compared to rates in 1990. It is estimated that more than about 50% of all osteoporotic hip fractures are likely to occur in Asia by 2050. Moreover, in the 29 countries of Europe (European Union + Switzerland and the UK), the number of new fragility fractures was expected to reach 4.3 million in 2019 as per the data of International Osteoporosis Foundation, with 826,708 hip fractures (19%), 636,705 forearm fractures (15%), 662,544 vertebral fractures (16%), and 2,149,591 other fractures (50% ). Similarly, between 2019 and 2034, the population aged 50 and up is expected to grow by 11.4%. The population aged 75 and above increased significantly, with 29.6% in women and 42.6% in men.

Rising Demand for Arthroplasty Contributes Significantly to Bone Cement Market Growth

Arthroplasty is a procedure performed to restore the function of a joint by bringing about realignment and restoration. In recent years, arthroplasty procedures have increased due to advancements in the type of technology being used. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons,about75,000 peoplesuffer fromvertebral compression fractureseachyear.

