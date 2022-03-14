PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

PEGylated protein therapeutics market was valued at $10,388 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $17,813 million by 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEGylation is a process of addition of active polyethylene glycol (PEG) to different forms of therapeutic proteins for chemical modification. These chemically modified therapeutic proteins are called PEGylated protein therapeutics. The chemical modification due to PEGylation results in various advantages, such as an extended half-life of a drug along with low toxicity and increased proteolytic protection, over the non-modified protein therapeutics. PEGylated protein therapeutics are used in multiple conditions such as cancer, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohns disease, and others.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Horizon Pharma plc., Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A., Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Shire plc (Baxalta), and UCB S.A.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• North America occupied nearly two-thirds share of the global PEGylated protein therapeutics market in 2017

• The cancer segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• Europe is anticipated to occupy one-fifth market share of the global PEGylated protein therapeutics market by 2025.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

The factors that drive the growth of the global PEGylated protein therapeutics market are increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, advantages offered by PEGylation, and strong presence of pipe line drugs are. However, high cost related to drug development and launch of generics during the forecast period are expected to impede the market growth. In addition, high market potential in the untapped emerging economies and increase in adoption of PEGylated protein therapeutics are expected to provide many opportunities during the forecast period.

By product type, the colony stimulating factor segment accounted for nearly half share of the global occupational medicine market in 2017. Furthermore, the cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.

