Citric Acid Market Segmentation Outlook, Business Analysis, Growth Opportunities Forecast By 2027 | Reports and Data

The global Citric Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Citric Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Citric acid is a weak acid that is formed in the tricarboxylic acid cycle or may be introduced with diet. Citric acid market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing demand for the product as a crucial ingredient in detergents, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products, among others. Growing demand for carbonated soft drinks will add to the demand of the market. Citric acid kills some types of viruses and bacteria and can be found in hand sanitizer, insect sprays, and products that kill fungus or algae, and even some tissues. It can safely remove toxins from polluted soil and even clean up nuclear waste.

The research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

Key Players:

Key participants include Metagenics, Tate & Lyle plc, Cargill, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Danisco A/S, MP Biomedicals, Kenko Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, COFCO Biochemical, and Jungbunzlauer Company among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Citric acid helps in keeping canned and jarred foods fresh over a long period of time. It also helps in preventing fresh-cut fruits into turning brown, like apples. Citric acid helps thicken foods or give them slightly sour flavor.

• Citric acid is popular in detergents due to its non-toxic, non-corrosive, antioxidant, and biodegradable properties. Surge in the preference for concentrated liquid detergents in the laundry segment will drive the demand for the citric acid market.

• Acidulants are a chemical compound that bestows a sour, tart, or acidic flavor to the foods. They are different from acidity regulators, which are food additives intended to modify the food or enzyme stability. Citric acid is a typical acidulant.

• Anhydrous citric acid is a tricarboxylic acid that is found in citrus fruits. It is used as an excipient in pharmaceutical preparations owing to its antioxidant properties. It helps in maintaining the stability of active ingredients and is used as a preservative. It controls the pH by acting as an acidulant and acts as an anticoagulant by chelating calcium in the blood.

• The market in North America is expected to grow due to the demand in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period. Growing health awareness and deficiencies will propel the consumption of fruits rich in nutritional content. Additionally, the demand for products in the laundry application will boost the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

• Anhydrous

• Liquid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

• Acidulant

• Preservative

• Antioxidant

• Flavoring Agent

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

