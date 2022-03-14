Hip Hop Artist Elijah Y. Drops Ground-Breaking New Album, “Manifest”

The album is meant to express life’s deepest desires, freedom, and being in control of one’s actions.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned music artist, Elijah Y. , aka Ellis Young, is pleased to announce the release of his latest and most anticipated album to date, Manifest Elijah Y. is a Hip-Hop artist, executive producer, trend setter, and entrepreneur from sunny Dallas, Texas. His musical style is defined as having an impeccable style of consciousness, lyricism, flow, and vivid storytelling – all of which bring a unique Hip-Hop/Soul style to the modern era.In his most recent news, Elijah Y. recently dropped his latest and most exciting album of his career, Manifest. Manifest is available on all music platforms and is already trending amongst the artist’s current fans and those just discovering his work.“I truly believe that he who is begun is half done,” says Elijah Y. “Manifest is about manifesting anything in life that you desire, as well as being free and in control of your own actions. I’m very much looking forward to hearing my fans’ feedback about my album, all of which has been very humbling so far.”To date, Elijah Y. boasts over 250,000+ Spotify streams and 500,000+ total streams on all platforms. Not only that, but he has opened for big name artists, including 112 and Jagged Edge, as well as collaborated with rappers such as Lil B and many notable producers.For more information about Elijah Y., or to listen to his music, please visit https://allmylinks.com/eytheartist About Elijah Y.Elijah Y. was born in 1993 in Bossier City, Louisiana. From a very early age Elijah Y. knew he was destined to present his music to the world – and that the world would love and receive his music, too. Since he began his professional musical career in 2009, Elijah Y. has never stopped pursuing his dream, always reaching for the stars through exceptional dedication, passion, and hard work.When fans and fellow artists speak to Elijah Y.’s music, they frequently describe it as being melodic, yet fearless, enticingly catchy, highly creative, and wildly entertaining.