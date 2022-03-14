Bella’s Bark Boutique Empowers Everyone to ‘Bark Off’ to Negativity and Embrace True Self

The dog boutique provides custom gifts for dog lovers and their pets, including the brand’s exclusive ‘Bark Off’ apparel.

MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella’s Bark Boutique is pleased to announce it is inspiring others to ‘ Bark Off ’ negative experiences with its empowering ‘Bark Off’ apparel line.Bella’s Bark Boutique is a small, home-based, women-owned business located in middle Tennessee. The brand is a dog boutique that provides custom gifts for dog lovers and dogs, all natural and no preservative homemade dog treats, and problem-solving dog toys to reduce anxiety and boredom. At its core, Bella’s Bark Boutique’s mission is to create simple, yet impactful, products that inspire pet owners nationwide to bring up their furry friends with as much love as possible.In the brand’s most recent news, Bella’s Bark Boutique has launched its brand-new ‘Bark Off’ apparel solar clothing line with UPF50 Protection that earns The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation. The game-changing solar apparel line was developed to honor the late Sharon Smith, who sadly passed away from melanoma.“Bark Off is a promise to myself to expose my life to the possibilities of failure and face the test life throws at me with optimism,” says founder of Bella’s Bark Boutique, Elissa Farris. “It reminds me to stand up for my values, make my needs a priority, and never let anyone treat me like I am beneath them. I realize the only thing holding me back from doing something truly amazing is me!”“My hope is that the Bark Off line can inspire others too,” Elissa continues. “BARK OFF to anything negative in your life that is holding you back from embracing your true self! BARK OFF to the toxic people that dust you with their poisons. BARK OFF and stop letting them steal your energy, dampen your spirit, and drag you down! BARK OFF to negative jobs, negative relationships, and negative situations! After all, a wise woman once said, ‘Bark Off and she lived happily ever after.”Bella’s Bark Boutique’s signature ‘Bark Off’ slogan is currently in the process of being trademarked.For more information about Bella’s Bark Boutique, or to place an order, please visit https://bellasbarkboutique.com About Bella’s Bark BoutiqueBella’s Bark Boutique was founded in June 2021 by Elissa Farris, a middle Tennessee native who is a dog mom to a one-year-old service dog in training, as well as a senior dog. She holds valuable experience volunteering with several rescues, from fostering German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. Additionally, Elissa has also worked part-time in a busy veterinarian hospital for nine years.