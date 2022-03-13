Browning Associates Reviews - Browning Associates Helps thousands of Executives Make Sense of a Difficult Job market

Executive Job Hunting is no Walk in the Proverbial Park Says John Seraichyk, Founder - Browning Associates

COVENTRY, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As COVID continues to spin off its dogged variants, multiple industry sectors continue to stall. In 2020/2021, unemployment and lost business ventures became America's new mantra. According to the ILO, 8.8 percent of global working hours were lost relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs worldwide.Many businesses now face challenging decisions about restricting operations to prioritize safety while sustaining profitability. When jobs do become available, they are exceptionally competitive and even contentious. With a growing surplus of talent, positions are even more scarce. The average life expectancy of an open job is much shorter than in years prior.Numerous professionals are hoping to ride out the pandemic in hopes of industry recovery. Meanwhile, Browning Associates is taking action for hundreds of clients who have sought assistance. They start by making a careful real-world assessment of skill sets, historical successes, accomplishments, and transferable talents. Being able to reinvent a value proposition (resume) is critical to one's career transition. Upon finalizing the next-generation branding proposition, Browning Associates will come alongside you to fortify your network and thus industry exposure tenfold.According to Seraichyk, there's nothing we can do about COVID, its stalwart variants, and how it affects present-day market conditions. Therefore, we must change the way we approach the job market. Submitting blind boilerplate resume submissions is not more than an exercise in frustration producing little to no fruit, especially for the exec earning north of 150k annually.If COVID has impacted one's industry sector or otherwise, now is an excellent time to develop an action plan in preparation for the second quarter 2022. Seraichyk says, his team can help.Browning Associates has contributed as an advisory expert to the media on many career search/change-related topics, including numerous publications, websites, and television broadcasts. These include Forbes.com, Providence Journal, Providence Business News, NBC, and CBS television affiliates.Browning Associates further states, If you follow their time-tested advice and counsel, they will work with you until you've found the executive career position you've always wanted.CONTACT:Michael Merigan(401) 825-7717SOURCE: Browning Associates

