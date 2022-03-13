Positive Psychology Coach ‘The Happiologist’ Explains How to Find Long Term Happiness on International Happiness Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- With United Nations International Happiness Day taking place on March 20, 2022, Dal Banwait gives some powerful recommendations on how to become a happier, healthier version of oneself.
Positive psychology coach Dal Banwait, aka ‘The Happiologist,’ wants people to be aware that March 20 is the UN International Day of Happiness. With the world facing unprecedented challenges, wellbeing matters now more than ever. As people continue to respond to the COVID pandemic, the goal is to ‘Build Back Happier’ and make people’s overall wellbeing a top priority.
As a positive psychologist coach, Dal Banwait is a leader in the Happiologist revolution, helping people find their inner happiness and work towards having the life they want. On a mission to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing by giving them the tools to empower themselves to change their lives, her message is one of positivity.
“How you monitor and control your thoughts, controls the way you feel, which affects mood and ultimately your quality of life and your happiness,” says Dal.
When asked about the difference between positive and traditional psychology, Dal explains that while traditional psychology tends to focus on the causes and symptoms of mental health issues, positive psychology further compliments this and focuses more on how we can lead a more fulfilled and satisfying life.
“We encourage behaviors and experiences that involve thinking forward rather than backward, and shifting your perspective to an attitude of what makes life most worth living and more fulfilling.”
According to Dal, positive psychology focusses on five main ways to accomplish this:
• Accessing positive emotions from activities we take part in through our daily lives, such as joy, laughter, pleasure and contentedness.
• Looking for activities that keep us engaged. When we are fully absorbed in a stimulating activity it gets us into a ‘flow,’ and time flies by with ease.
• Recognizing the importance of deep relationships. People that invest in building strong relationships are generally happy.
• Having meaning, a sense of purpose that is larger than ourselves, like when we do something which has an impact on others or society.
• Finally, having achievements. Being able to accomplish a goal that we have worked towards has the ability to lift us once we have done it.
A strong believer in the benefits of exercise to combat mental health issues, Dal was recently interviewed by Marie-Claire magazine for an article about the link between exercise and mental health. The article outlines a number of ways in which exercise can help, although Dal also stresses the importance of also seeking professional help when needed.
For more information about The Happiologist, visit Dal’s website. Or visit Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/thehappiologist or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehappiologist.
About ‘The Happiologist:’
Dal Banwait, aka ‘the happiologist,’ is a certified Positive Psychology Coach passionate about helping people grow into happier, healthier versions of themselves. Her coaching empowers others to cut through their own debilitating, limiting self-beliefs, holistically connecting their ‘why’ and ‘how.’
Dal has a particular interest in how mind-body techniques can control thoughts and emotions and her coaching contains powerful strategies for harnessing these in daily life. Having graduated in law, she has worked as a city professional for over 30 years and runs Positive Psychology & Wellbeing coaching in the corporate space.
Based in London, and having lived in the Far East, Dal is a writer, serial globe trotter, accidental amateur photographer and self-confessed apacarophile (sunset obsessed)!
Dal Banwait
Positive psychology coach Dal Banwait, aka ‘The Happiologist,’ wants people to be aware that March 20 is the UN International Day of Happiness. With the world facing unprecedented challenges, wellbeing matters now more than ever. As people continue to respond to the COVID pandemic, the goal is to ‘Build Back Happier’ and make people’s overall wellbeing a top priority.
As a positive psychologist coach, Dal Banwait is a leader in the Happiologist revolution, helping people find their inner happiness and work towards having the life they want. On a mission to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing by giving them the tools to empower themselves to change their lives, her message is one of positivity.
“How you monitor and control your thoughts, controls the way you feel, which affects mood and ultimately your quality of life and your happiness,” says Dal.
When asked about the difference between positive and traditional psychology, Dal explains that while traditional psychology tends to focus on the causes and symptoms of mental health issues, positive psychology further compliments this and focuses more on how we can lead a more fulfilled and satisfying life.
“We encourage behaviors and experiences that involve thinking forward rather than backward, and shifting your perspective to an attitude of what makes life most worth living and more fulfilling.”
According to Dal, positive psychology focusses on five main ways to accomplish this:
• Accessing positive emotions from activities we take part in through our daily lives, such as joy, laughter, pleasure and contentedness.
• Looking for activities that keep us engaged. When we are fully absorbed in a stimulating activity it gets us into a ‘flow,’ and time flies by with ease.
• Recognizing the importance of deep relationships. People that invest in building strong relationships are generally happy.
• Having meaning, a sense of purpose that is larger than ourselves, like when we do something which has an impact on others or society.
• Finally, having achievements. Being able to accomplish a goal that we have worked towards has the ability to lift us once we have done it.
A strong believer in the benefits of exercise to combat mental health issues, Dal was recently interviewed by Marie-Claire magazine for an article about the link between exercise and mental health. The article outlines a number of ways in which exercise can help, although Dal also stresses the importance of also seeking professional help when needed.
For more information about The Happiologist, visit Dal’s website. Or visit Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/thehappiologist or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehappiologist.
About ‘The Happiologist:’
Dal Banwait, aka ‘the happiologist,’ is a certified Positive Psychology Coach passionate about helping people grow into happier, healthier versions of themselves. Her coaching empowers others to cut through their own debilitating, limiting self-beliefs, holistically connecting their ‘why’ and ‘how.’
Dal has a particular interest in how mind-body techniques can control thoughts and emotions and her coaching contains powerful strategies for harnessing these in daily life. Having graduated in law, she has worked as a city professional for over 30 years and runs Positive Psychology & Wellbeing coaching in the corporate space.
Based in London, and having lived in the Far East, Dal is a writer, serial globe trotter, accidental amateur photographer and self-confessed apacarophile (sunset obsessed)!
Dal Banwait
The Happiologist
shanti1001@outlook.com