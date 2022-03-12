First sheriff recruits of 2022 celebrate graduation

CANADA, March 12 - The most recent class of BC Sheriff Service recruits has graduated at the Vancouver law courts after completing their training through the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC).

These recruits will soon begin their careers in Nelson, Fort St. John, Prince George and the Lower Mainland.

“Sheriffs play an incredibly important role in our justice system. We count on them to ensure our courts remain open, safe and accessible,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “I’d like to thank these graduates for their hard work over the past several months. I am grateful for their dedication and wish them well as they keep British Columbians safe within our court system.”

On Friday, March 11, 2022, 11 BC Sheriff Service recruits participated in a graduation ceremony, marking the sixth class to graduate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With limited class enrolment to meet public-safety guidelines, recruits completed an intensive 14-week academic, physical and practical training program. Students were instructed in the areas of legal studies, driver training, communications, and jury management, among others. Recruits, instructors, JIBC facility staff and BC Sheriff Service members worked together to ensure a safe training environment.

“The dedication and integrity of our graduating recruits are commendable traits we value in their service to British Columbians,” said Jenny Manton, assistant deputy minister and director of sheriffs. “This day marks the end of one journey and the start of another. I congratulate our new deputy sheriffs on their graduation and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Sheriffs in B.C. are responsible for carrying out orders of the court. They also carry out protection and enforcement duties to ensure the safety of all court users, including the judiciary, the legal profession, other justice-related agencies, court staff and members of the public.

“Congratulations to our new deputy sheriffs and their families,” said Paul Corrado, chief sheriff and executive director of the BC Sheriff Service. “I am proud of their hard work and commitment over the past 14 weeks. I am thrilled for this class of recruits to join our service, where they can put their training into practice, providing safety and security for the courts of B.C. and participants of the judicial system.”

The BC Sheriff Service is the oldest law enforcement agency in the province, serving B.C. since 1857, and is a recognized international leader in providing protective and enforcement services for the justice system. It is also one of the founding members of JIBC.

“JIBC has a long-standing history of educating and training B.C.’s sheriff recruits and is proud of the role it plays in helping to keep the province’s courthouses safe,” said Michel Tarko, JIBC president and CEO. “We remain committed to meeting the labour market demands for this critical role in our court system. Congratulations to the graduating deputy sheriffs for completing the rigorous sheriff recruit training program. You have shown resilience, particularly through the added challenges created by the pandemic. We wish you all the best as you embark on rewarding new careers in law enforcement.”

JIBC offers the sheriff recruit training program as a post-secondary certificate program. The next class of sheriffs begin training this month and are expected to graduate in June 2022.

Learn More:

To learn about the role of sheriffs and sheriff career opportunities: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff