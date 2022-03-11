Submit Release
Governor Walz Exempts Certain Motor Carriers and Drivers from Regulations

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today signed Emergency Executive Order 22-04 to provide regulatory relief for septic system service companies.

Executive Order 22-04 exempts septic tank trucks from seasonal load restrictions on Minnesota roads. According to data collected by the Minnesota State Climatology Office, January 2022 was the coldest January on record since 2014, with below-normal temperatures continuing through February and into March. The combination of cold weather and lack of snow cover, which typically serves as insulation for septic tanks, has caused septic systems to freeze throughout Minnesota. Septic service companies have been receiving a high volume of calls from homeowners in need of emergency pumping services and lifting these restrictions will allow them to meet the increased demand.

This executive order is effective immediately.

