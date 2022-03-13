The Enthusiasm of Expo 2020 Dubai Visitors on the All-Exclusive Batik Painting Demonstration at the Indonesia Pavilion
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion invites visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to get to know Indonesian Batik. The event was hosted by the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI), Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights, for seven days, from March 4 to 10, 2022. Besides inviting visitors to come and paint Batik, the event also introduces local Indonesian products.
"I am very proud for the Indonesia Pavilion to innovate and promote batik, attracting many of the visitors' curiosity. Indonesian batik does have a unique motif and various colors. Each batik cloth from each region in Indonesia also has its own story and philosophy. This is what makes batik needs to be provided Intellectual Property Rights so that it can show the area from which the batik was originally made so that it can compete in the global market," said Director General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
As it is famously known, the batik industry is one of the sectors that significantly contribute to the national economy with a contribution of Rp. 7.5 trillion during the first quarter of 2021. Not only that, the sector which is dominated by small and medium industries (SMEs) also absorbs 200 thousand workers. People from 47 thousand business units spread across 101 regional centers of Indonesia.
The Batik brought by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on its participation was Batik Nitik from Yogyakarta. The uniqueness of Batik Nitik lies in the process of making the cloth, which is formed from a pattern of dots using a specialized small-sized canting. The motif symbolizes the balance of man with God, fellow human beings, and nature. The brown color used has the meaning of simplicity and honesty. Visitors to the Indonesia Pavilion can see the process of making Batik Nitik directly from batik craftsmen from Yogyakarta. The Expo 2020 Dubai, which has entered its last month of implementation, has made Indonesia more enthusiastic in introducing potential in trade, tourism, and investment opportunities. Now, Indonesia is increasingly optimistic that it will continue to showcase its extraordinary cultural heritage in the international arena.
"Together, we invite visitors to get to know Batik Nitik more closely. Visitors can get as clear information as possible about Batik, witness the process of making Batik Nitik, and can participate in batik painting at the Indoor Stage of the Indonesia Pavilion. This is our effort to introduce Indonesia's cultural heritage to the world through international events such as the current Expo 2020 Dubai," added Didi.
"Since I was little, I have been familiar with Batik because my mother once learned how to make such unique cloth. When I heard that today the Indonesia Pavilion held a batik demonstration, I was thrilled in participating, and I was delighted because I could buy an authentic Indonesian Batik here at Expo," said Anamia, a visitor to the Indonesia Pavilion from South Africa.
