Indonesia's Traditional Medicines Enter the International Stage of Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia through the Indonesian FDA (BPOM) at Expo 2020 Dubai echoes the potential of traditional medicine to the international arena. This potential was displayed through a number of business forums and business matching, which took place on Wednesday (2/3/2022). The series of events invited regulators of traditional medicines, cosmetics, health supplements from various countries as well as pharmaceutical companies from Indonesia and abroad.
As popularly known, the export potential of Indonesian traditional medicines is currently increasing. Total exports of Indonesian herbs and herbal supplements in 2021 will reach USD 41.5 million, an increase of 10.96 percent compared to 2019. This is because Indonesia has a variety of medicinal plants that have the potential to be developed to add value to the traditional medicine industry, which is much greater than other countries.
"Seeing Indonesia's potential to become the largest exporter of traditional medicinal products in the world, Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect momentum to echo this potential. Through the Indonesian FDA, products related to traditional medicines, health supplements, and cosmetics will be promoted more in order to attract international buyers and importers, especially from the Middle East," said Director General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi from Jakarta.
BPOM invites regulators of traditional medicines, cosmetics, health supplements from Australia, the Republic of China, and India to provide understanding to business actors so that Indonesian products can be marketed in these countries. In addition, various large Indonesian pharmaceutical companies such as PT Kosmetika Global Indonesia, PT Industri Jamu and Farmasi Sido Muncul Tbk, to PT Kalbe Farma, and foreign companies such as Pharco Egypt Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, Iras MAA Trading, to Hebany were also invited to attend the business matching at the Indonesia Pavilion.
Previously, BPOM also held seminars related to Government Support and Investment Opportunities in the Indonesian FDA as well as business forums and business matching regarding processed food. The purpose of holding this series of events is to facilitate drug and food companies with potential buyers as an initial introduction so that later they are expected to be able to hold meetings to business agreements in the future. In addition to presenting business forums and business matching, the Indonesian FDA also exhibited various traditional medicinal products, health supplements, cosmetics, and processed food in the Rolling Exhibition area of the Indonesia Pavilion. The products on display range from ginger supplements, syrup supplements, herbal drinks, packaged herbal medicines, haircare, facecare, body care to make-up products.
