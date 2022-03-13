Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights Brings Local Indonesian Coffee and Spice Products to Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) at the Expo 2020 Dubai event brought in local products in the form of coffee and spices as well as educational activities on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The region's local products will be displayed for seven days from 4-10 March 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
With the theme "Bring The Ultimate Geographical Indications to The World," various events were also displayed, starting from business forums, an exhibition of SME products, and a cultural performance of batik painting at the Indonesia Pavilion. This series of events is an effort by Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights to invite industry players, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to compete in the global market.
"The Expo 2020 Dubai provides many opportunities for Indonesia to continue to showcase its potential related to trade, investment opportunities, and tourism. In the sixth month of the event, today, the Indonesia Pavilion through Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights invites industry players in the coffee and spice sector to increase trade potential. Not only that, Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights will also provide education regarding trademark registration based on Geographical Indications as a form of intellectual property to compete in international trade," said Director General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi from Jakarta.
"Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights brings coffee and spice commodities that have been registered as Geographical Indications at the DJKI at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The two commodities were brought as part of the government's effort to push them into the international market. Coffee and spice commodities must be protected by Geographical Indications, in addition to competing in international trade," said Yasonna H. Laoly, Minister of Law and Human Rights, R.I.
Regional local products, known as Geographical Indications, are a type of intellectual property in the form of an emblem indicating the area origin of a product. The product has a certain reputation, quality, and characteristics caused by geographical environmental factors, including natural factors, human factors, or a combination of these two factors. As in the case with one of Indonesia's famous coffees, namely Gayo Arabica coffee, the product has obtained protection which has been registered in the European Union against misuse of Geographical Indication product names that may be used abroad. This is done so that Indonesian products have an original standpoint.
Besides Gayo Arabica Coffee from Aceh, Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights also brought local products from the Indonesia spice area to be exhibited in the Rolling Exhibition of the Indonesia Pavilion. These products are East Luwu Pepper from South Sulawesi, Kulonprogo Coconut Sugar from Yogyakarta, Siau Nutmeg from North Sulawesi, Vanilla Kep. Alor from NTT, Clove Minahasa from Maluku, Muntok White Pepper from West Bangka, and Kayumanis Koerintji from Jambi. There are also Adan Krayan Rice from Kalimantan, Java Preanger Tea from Priangan, Amed Salt from Bali, and Atinggola Palm Sugar from North Gorontalo.
Meanwhile, the business forum that will be held will be oriented towards improving the quality of services and education regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The business forum, which was held in conjunction with IP Consultation, aims to promote local products to investors, potential buyers, associations, and the Indonesian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates. This is one of the efforts made by Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights through the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) to improve product quality in the commodity industry in Indonesia continuously. The potential of Indonesian coffee and spices is currently growing tremendously, where coffee exports managed to get a value of USD 809.16 million in 2020. Meanwhile, Indonesian spice exports in 2020 reached USD 218.69 million, or an increase of 19.28% compared to the previous year. Previously, Indonesia is also ranked as the number 4th of the biggest spice-producing country in the world.
"The involvement of Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights through DJKI at Expo 2020 Dubai is a commitment to the success of negotiations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in bilateral trade cooperation. The United Arab Emirates is a liaison between Europe and Asia in international trade," concluded Yasonna.
Not only that, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights also invited a Batik Nitik expertise from Yogyakarta to perform a batik demonstration at Expo 2020 Dubai. The visitors will be given education-related to Batik Nitik and can participate in making batik. Batik Nitik, which has officially become a product of the Geographical Indications of the Special Region of Yogyakarta, can be found at the Indoor Stage of the Indonesia Pavilion on March 4-10, 2022.
Media Liaison Officer
With the theme "Bring The Ultimate Geographical Indications to The World," various events were also displayed, starting from business forums, an exhibition of SME products, and a cultural performance of batik painting at the Indonesia Pavilion. This series of events is an effort by Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights to invite industry players, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to compete in the global market.
"The Expo 2020 Dubai provides many opportunities for Indonesia to continue to showcase its potential related to trade, investment opportunities, and tourism. In the sixth month of the event, today, the Indonesia Pavilion through Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights invites industry players in the coffee and spice sector to increase trade potential. Not only that, Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights will also provide education regarding trademark registration based on Geographical Indications as a form of intellectual property to compete in international trade," said Director General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi from Jakarta.
"Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights brings coffee and spice commodities that have been registered as Geographical Indications at the DJKI at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The two commodities were brought as part of the government's effort to push them into the international market. Coffee and spice commodities must be protected by Geographical Indications, in addition to competing in international trade," said Yasonna H. Laoly, Minister of Law and Human Rights, R.I.
Regional local products, known as Geographical Indications, are a type of intellectual property in the form of an emblem indicating the area origin of a product. The product has a certain reputation, quality, and characteristics caused by geographical environmental factors, including natural factors, human factors, or a combination of these two factors. As in the case with one of Indonesia's famous coffees, namely Gayo Arabica coffee, the product has obtained protection which has been registered in the European Union against misuse of Geographical Indication product names that may be used abroad. This is done so that Indonesian products have an original standpoint.
Besides Gayo Arabica Coffee from Aceh, Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights also brought local products from the Indonesia spice area to be exhibited in the Rolling Exhibition of the Indonesia Pavilion. These products are East Luwu Pepper from South Sulawesi, Kulonprogo Coconut Sugar from Yogyakarta, Siau Nutmeg from North Sulawesi, Vanilla Kep. Alor from NTT, Clove Minahasa from Maluku, Muntok White Pepper from West Bangka, and Kayumanis Koerintji from Jambi. There are also Adan Krayan Rice from Kalimantan, Java Preanger Tea from Priangan, Amed Salt from Bali, and Atinggola Palm Sugar from North Gorontalo.
Meanwhile, the business forum that will be held will be oriented towards improving the quality of services and education regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The business forum, which was held in conjunction with IP Consultation, aims to promote local products to investors, potential buyers, associations, and the Indonesian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates. This is one of the efforts made by Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights through the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) to improve product quality in the commodity industry in Indonesia continuously. The potential of Indonesian coffee and spices is currently growing tremendously, where coffee exports managed to get a value of USD 809.16 million in 2020. Meanwhile, Indonesian spice exports in 2020 reached USD 218.69 million, or an increase of 19.28% compared to the previous year. Previously, Indonesia is also ranked as the number 4th of the biggest spice-producing country in the world.
"The involvement of Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights through DJKI at Expo 2020 Dubai is a commitment to the success of negotiations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in bilateral trade cooperation. The United Arab Emirates is a liaison between Europe and Asia in international trade," concluded Yasonna.
Not only that, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights also invited a Batik Nitik expertise from Yogyakarta to perform a batik demonstration at Expo 2020 Dubai. The visitors will be given education-related to Batik Nitik and can participate in making batik. Batik Nitik, which has officially become a product of the Geographical Indications of the Special Region of Yogyakarta, can be found at the Indoor Stage of the Indonesia Pavilion on March 4-10, 2022.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter