PHILIPPINES, March 12 - Press Release March 12, 2022 Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva's statement on the IATF allowing 100% classroom capacity for in-person classes for higher education institutions We welcome this development. Our college students have spent the last two years under a flexible learning modality where in-person classes are limited to laboratory classes on specific programs. Now that vaccination rates are increasing, we can fully implement in-person classes which could help address the learning crisis in our country. Let's just keep in mind that we are still in a pandemic, so we have to ensure health and safety in our schools. Our schools should continue to enforce strict implementation of minimum public health standards. And to embrace the new normal of learning, our schools should remain capable in implementing flexible learning options for its students. In light of this development, we urge our State Universities and Colleges to fully maximize the P2.5 billion allocation that we pushed to be included in the 2022 national budget for the implementation of the smart campus development and operationalization of face to face classes. We are also asking for government agencies to support our teachers who are also physically going back to school and in-person classes. In addition to their health and safety, let's look into how we can help them face the rising prices of fuel and consumer goods. __________________________________________________________________________ Pahayag ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva sa rekomendasyong 100% classroom capacity para sa in-person classes ng higher education institutions Welcome po sa atin ang rekomendasyon na ito. Dalawang taon nang naka-flexible learning ang mga college students, at limitado lang sa mga laboratory classes sa ilang programa ang in-person classes. Ngayong tumataas na rin ang vaccination rate sa bansa, fully mai-implement na natin ang mga in-person classes na lulutas sa "learning crisis" sa bansa. Tandaan lang po natin na may pandemya pa rin po tayo, kaya dapat pa ring masiguro ang kalusugan at kaligtasan sa mga paaralan. Dapat strikto pa rin ang implementasyon ng minimum health standards sa mga paaralan. Dapat may kakayahan pa rin ang ating mga paaralan para sa flexible learning options para sa mga estudyante. Ito na po ang new normal natin sa edukasyon. Dahil dito, i-maximize dapat ng ating mga State Universities and Colleges ang P2.5 bilyon na pondo na ipinaglaban natin sa 2022 national budget para sa implementasyon ng smart campus development at operationalization ng face to face classes. Nanawagan din po tayo sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno na suportahan ang ating mga guro na balik-eskwelahan na rin para sa in-person classes. Maliban sa kanilang kalusugan at kaligtasan, pag-isipan po natin kung paano sila matutulungan sa harap ng pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina at bilihin.