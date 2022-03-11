Submit Release
Senate Bill 1142 Printer's Number 1480

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1480

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1142

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TOMLINSON, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE,

MENSCH, COMITTA, SCHWANK AND SAVAL, MARCH 11, 2022

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled

"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for

prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor

and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing

existing laws," further providing for prevailing wage.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5 of the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987,

No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, is

amended to read:

Section 5. Prevailing Wage.--Not less than the prevailing

minimum wages as determined hereunder shall be paid to all

workmen employed on public work. Workmen must be paid the

appropriate rate for their craft and may not be paid multiple

rates on the same project.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

