Senate Bill 1142 Printer's Number 1480
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1480
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1142
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TOMLINSON, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE,
MENSCH, COMITTA, SCHWANK AND SAVAL, MARCH 11, 2022
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled
"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for
prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor
and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing
existing laws," further providing for prevailing wage.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5 of the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987,
No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, is
amended to read:
Section 5. Prevailing Wage.--Not less than the prevailing
minimum wages as determined hereunder shall be paid to all
workmen employed on public work. Workmen must be paid the
appropriate rate for their craft and may not be paid multiple
rates on the same project.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
