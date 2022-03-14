Mountain Peaks Advises on Seeking Mental Health Treatment

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice medical team

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past several years, people have increasingly sought help for mental health issues. Mountain Peaks Family Practice is no stranger to helping patients with these issues. Dr. Durrans and his renowned team help patients treat depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other mental health challenges.

“We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health,” said Dr. Robert Durrans. “Just as you would seek professional help for a broken bone, you should do the same for your mental health.”

There are a variety of signs and symptoms to look for when determining mental health concerns. These symptoms vary for different age groups, but the most important factor is whether the patient themself (or those close to them in the case of adolescence) feels that they need help.

Some of the signs one should seek mental health advice in adulthood are as follows:

- Confusion

- Prolonged depression (sadness or irritability)

- Extreme emotions (highs, lows, fears, anxieties, etc.)

- Social withdrawal

- Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits

- Strong feelings of anger

- Growing inability to cope with daily problems and activities

- Substance abuse

While many of the signs are similar in children and adolescents, there are some additional ways that they may present such as:

- Defiance of authority, truancy, theft, and/or vandalism

- Fear of weight gain

- Frequent outbursts of anger

- Poor grades despite strong efforts

- Excessive worry or anxiety (i.e. refusing to go to bed or school)

- Hyperactivity

- Nightmares

- Persistent disobedience or aggression

- Frequent temper tantrums

While these are good signs to keep an eye out for, it is always important to consult with your healthcare provider when diagnosing mental health concerns. It is important to have the right team when treating such concerns. Mountain Peaks Family Practice is skilled in treating such issues and can refer therapists and further treatments as necessary.

Medications

—-----------

“Researchers believe that the symptoms of mental illness come from chemical imbalances in a person's brain,” said MHA, Mental Health America. “A medication works on these imbalances to reduce your symptoms, or sometimes, to relieve them completely.”

It is important to remember that medications are not a cure-all when it comes to mental health. While they can provide some relief, often therapy, support groups, or other secondary treatment are recommended as well. Each medication has its own set of benefits and risks and should only be taken as prescribed.

Just like every patient is different, every medication is different. It may take some trial and error as well as time to start feeling the positive effects. While medications are not cures for mental health challenges, they are an important part of the healing and treatment process.

----------------

