Progeektech Announces Launch of Service that Helps Small Business to Increase Growth Potential

The company’s mission is to provide comprehensive solutions using the powerful ConvertSmart Framework.

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progeektech Marketing Agency is pleased to announce it is launching a comprehensive new service that will help struggling small businesses to increase growth potential using its remarkable ConvertSmart Framework Based in sunny California, Progeektech Marketing Agency is a top Webflow design agency with over 10 years of experience in the industry. The company’s knowledgeable team is dedicated to taking care of every aspect of a client’s brand design and development, while providing cutting edge tools, the best sales marketing automation platforms on the market, and industry-leading SEO.In the company’s most recent news, Progeektech has launched an exciting new service aimed at supporting struggling small businesses to realize their true potential. Through its ConvertSmart Framework, businesses at risk of failing can leverage the compounding growth solution that magnetically draws in their audience, captures their interest, and converts them into paying customers. Ultimately, Progeektech’s aim is to help clients experience an increase of $20k revenue per month – as quickly as possible.“At Progeektech, we truly believe that result, whether positive or negative, are the manifestations of our actions,” says founder Yader Gil. “From our experience, the power of persistence overcomes resistance every time, and this is what we help our clients to achieve through the ConvertSmart Framework.”The ConvertSmart Framework is designed to support businesses in taking their performance up several notches and filling the gaps between strategy and execution. The framework includes multiple critical components for success, such as a new website re-design, rank essential SEO, marketing automation, local business citations, copywriting refresh, and web management and hosting – making it a truly all in one marketing system.Through this approach, clients will experience a host of remarkable benefits, including:• Competitive organic growth strategy to increase website traffic• Higher rates of conversion with a money-making evergreen machine website• Increased sales by automating marketing activities to capture all leads• 10x faster growth• Smarter business model• Increased visibility and ROI• Be seen as experts in their field• And so much moreAs of today, Progeektech has built more than 300 websites around the world and driven over 90,000 leads traffic – a testament to the company’s position as one of the top 1% marketing agencies in the United States.For more information about Progeektech and its ConvertSmart Framework, please visit https://www.progeektech.com/services/convertsmart About Progeektech Marketing AgencyProgeektech is an innovative marketing agency that specializes in helping Startup’s and small businesses to grow. By combining the team’s vast knowledge of newest technology of design and digital marketing automation with the company's advanced capabilities, any business owner can experience success.The company was founded almost 10 years ago by CEO, Yader Gil, who boasts years of experience working in the corporate world, managing stores, and overseeing sales. The idea for Progeektech came to Gil when he was in the midst of a devastating depression after being laid off from his corporate job of 13 years. One he realized he could express his creativity and build new skills in online marketing and business growth, Yader set his foot forward to his exciting entrepreneurial journey.Yader is a single father of two amazing boys who keep him young at heart. He also demonstrates a deep-rooted passion for simplicity and creativity.