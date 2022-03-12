RIPT Apparel Makes Industry-Changing Move into NFT Space

The move will define a bridge between the physical and digital worlds.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIPT Apparel is pleased to announce that on April 1st, it be making an exciting move into the NFT space – a move that will bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.RIPT Apparel is a popular business that produces apparel and home décor featuring the coolest geek and pop culture artwork to dress the company’s fans from around the world. The company’s mission is to support independent artists from around the world by paying a royalty on every sale that includes their creative design. Each design only lives for just 36 hours, making every hoodie, t-shirt, posters, and more truly unique.In the company’s latest news, RIPT Apparel is bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds (think metaverse) by providing NFT creators with the opportunity to have their artwork printed on multiple products. This once-in-a-lifetime creation will enable owners to gain access to products that nobody else will be able to purchase – ever – with access to metaverse products also on the horizon.“With RIPT NFT apparel , you can now own the art that speaks to your cultural passions, interests, and investments by showcasing it on a garment or other product,” says President, Elijah Canfield. “Before now, this has never been done before and we are thrilled to be able to support NFT artists and their fans in such a unique way. What’s more, while traditional products usually pay a 10% commission, we’ve doubled this for NFTs to 20% to further our mission.”According to Canfield, RIPT Apparel will feature three new NFT designs for 24 hours every day, 365 days per year. After this, they will be sent to the company’s ‘graveyard,’ never to be sold again. After all, RIPT = R.I.P. NFT.For more information about RIPT Apparel, please visit https://riptapparel.com About RIPT ApparelRIPT Apparel is owned by President, Elijah Canfield, and was originally purchased to teach his daughter real world business practices while she attends school to learn the theoretical side. Formed in 2009 in Chicago, and now headquartered in Detroit, the father/daughter duo business boasts manufacturing facilities across US, in Europe, and Australia.