Architectural Coatings Market Developments, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts 2021–2030|$63.3 billion in 2020,CAGR of 5.6%

Architectural Coatings

The global architectural coating market was valued at $63.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $107.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Architectural Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Urethane, Others Other) By Function(Ceramics, Inks, Lacquers, Paints, Powder Coatings, Primers, Sealers, Stains, Varnishes, Other) By End User(Residential, Non-Residential Other) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Architectural Coatings Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The Architectural Coatings market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

The global Architectural Coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into grade 0, high sulfate resistant and moderate sulfate resistant. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore. On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS, PPG Industries, Asian Paints, Nippon Paints, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coatings, RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc., Sumter Coatings, BASF SE

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Architectural Coatings market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Architectural Coatings market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Architectural Coatings market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

