Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,479 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Announces Two Judicial Appointments

NORTH CAROLINA, March 11 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper announced two judicial appointments to Superior and District Courts today.

“These appointees have served their communities well over the years,” said Governor Cooper. “I am confident in their leadership and grateful for their willingness to serve.”

The Honorable Lee Gavin has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19B, serving Randolph County. Judge Gavin was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Vance B. Long. Judge Gavin currently serves as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 19B. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University.

Adam Phillips has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 12, serving Cumberland County. He was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge April Smith. Phillips is currently an Assistant Public Defender and District Court Supervisor in the Cumberland County Public Defender’s Office. Previously, he was the Information and Communication Specialist for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Protection Division. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Announces Two Judicial Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.