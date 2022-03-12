RobotiX Institute: A platform for learning robotics and programming

Robotics Institute Robotics Classes for Kids Robotics course for kids VEX Robotics Summer Camp Python Programming Course for Kids

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobotiX Institute, an Institute teaching robotics and programming courses to kids of all ages is located at 10 Burton Hills Blvd, Floor 4, Nashville 37215 and 405 Duke Dr, Franklin Tennessee. The Institute offers a full learning environment through Coding and Robotics Classes. Among the courses being offered, Python is popular. The reason for the popularity of Python is quite understandable as it is one of the more popular programming languages around.

To begin with Python programming for kids, they are introduced to the basics of the programming language. The course then proceeds to guide the child towards work with data employing Python. The Institute claims that the whole process is gradual and designed to bring out the best in every child. A crucial differentiator of Python vis-à-vis the other programming languages is that it is based on the English language, which makes it much easier for a child to code, read, and interpret.

Python is also used extensively in Google, Tesla AI, and many other such companies and domains. It has a pretty vast scope both in terms of application and analysis. Also, for a child learning Python from a young age, it gives them a stronger foundation to build on. The age group for the Python classes in the Institute is between 7 to 14 years of age. Classes are held both on weekdays and weekends. Local instructors from Nashville teach the students within a personalized group setting. All the sessions are remote and are held through Google Classroom.

Another important course provided by RobotiX Institute is regarding Lego programming. The Institute is calling the program their “Little Inventors” course. The age group is between 4 to 7 years and it is a year-round program. The emphasis is on STEM concepts and projects. The classes focus on the building of motorized Lego models and using very basic programming. Since Lego essentially concerns itself with building stuff up using the Lego parts, it is a very exciting opportunity for the children taking the course. This program encourages a much more hands-on learning method for those young children.

The Institute teaches VEX robotics as well. This course is divided into two categories, the first being the Young Inventor VEX IQ program for children between 8 to 12 years of age. The second category is the Advanced Interior VEX V5 program for children aged 12 years and above. The Institute promises to open up children to the latest developments that have happened in the robotics and programming domains through this course. The VEX IQ program generally caters to Elementary and Middle School students, while the VEX V5 program is for Middle School and High School students. Apart from the two robotics programs, the Institute also provides JavaScript programming, Scratch Programming, Java, and App development classes. Apart from the main Nashville location, the Institute also has two other centers at 1550 W McEwen Drive Suite 300 Franklin 37067, and 405 Duke Drive Franklin 37067. All the programs are available for elementary, middle school, high-school students, and also for home-schooled kids.