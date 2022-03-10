Submit Release
Putin's War Exposes The Cracks in the World Order — Can We Fix Them?

AFGHANISTAN, March 10 -  

This op-ed was originally published on The Hill. Click here to read the full article on their website.

By General James M. Dubik (US Army, Retired)

Ordinary citizens may increase their call for military engagement in defense of Ukraine if continued, escalating sanctions and military support don’t stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Right now, except for those inside Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora, that call is weak. But more citizens around the world, as well as some political leaders, may join in as they watch a people being systematically and brutally ravaged and a living political community being torn apart. The bombing of the maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol and the continued shelling of evacuation corridors are just the most recent examples that wrench moral sensibilities. A collective conscience may cry out: “No more! Stop this!”

