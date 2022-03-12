Memphis Nurse Arrested, Charged with Tenncare Fraud, Forgery

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis nurse.

In October 2021, TBI agents were notified that a nurse, Keasha Liggins (DOB: 9/27/78), was not providing in-home care for a TennCare recipient. However, she was submitting timesheets indicating she’d provided services. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from August 2016 through October 2021, while working for three separate employers, Liggins fraudulently claimed more than 4,000 hours of services that she did not provide.

Today, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Liggins was taken into custody. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility on charges of Tenncare Fraud and Forgery. Her bond is set at $1,000.