Irina Hill, Realtor, MBA, CPA, CLHMS Awarded Prestigious Senior Real Estate Specialist Designation

We never focused on just selling the property based on the standard assets (bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, locations, etc.) our goal has always been helping the client to improve their lives. ”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Association of Realtors announces that Irina Hill has been certified as a SRES® designated agent in the state of California. This designation is only awarded to a small and select group of Real Estate Agents around the country who complete an intense training program learning how to satisfy the real estate needs of the population older than 50 years of age making it one of the most sought after criteria to look for in a real estate agent representing you.
As a Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®) Irina possesses the knowledge and expertise to guide homebuyers and sellers over the age of 50 through major financial and lifestyle transitions. SRES® designees have unparalleled training and experience in seniors’ real estate, including:
• Helping you manage the financial and emotional challenges of selling a long-held family home
• Creating a customized plan to market and sell your property
• Understanding your unique needs and creating a customized plan to ensure your home meets those needs now and in the future
• Utilizing specialized knowledge in reverse mortgages, 401(k) accounts, and IRAs for your real estate transaction
• Connecting you with their vast network of movers, attorneys, home inspectors, and other experts to help you through the process
Irina works with empty-nesters looking to downsize or newly retired and searching for the dream home. As SRES® designee, Irina has developed robust resources to help her clients for their next move:
• Financial assistance and reverse mortgage programs
• Home modifications that will allow people to age in place
• Legal considerations surrounding issues her clients might face
• Other specific needs
“We never focused on just selling the property based on the standard assets (bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, locations, etc.) our goal has always been helping the client to improve their lives. It is very important to target the specific needs and complexities that might arise We really not just helping with real estate, we are setting our clients up for their next stage in life. We are like a community of professionals dedicated to serving the needs of mature consumers. Coupled with our resources in Luxury Real Estate provided by eXp Realty, SRES® resources definitely bring our services to the next level” Said Irina.
About Irina
I am a Senior Real Estate Specialist with eXp Realty Luxury Collection. I help people with their life transition. I work directly with seniors, and mortgage experts, financial planners as well as healthcare professionals to evaluate how my services can improve their lives. I am a CPA with an MBA from Pepperdine University. Besides many years of tax and financial planning experience, I also offer unique marketing expertise learned through my real estate career and education. Less than 1% of Realtors hold both Senior Real Estate Specialist and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Designations, which I attained in order to better serve my clients’ needs.
