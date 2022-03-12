Irina Hill, Realtor, MBA, CPA, CLHMS Awarded Prestigious Senior Real Estate Specialist Designation

Dream Home Irina Hill, Realtor, MBA, CPA, CLHMS, SFR, SRES

Irina Hill completed training and was designated as a SRES by NAR equipping her with tools, resources, strategies to work with clients of 50+ years of age.

We never focused on just selling the property based on the standard assets (bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, locations, etc.) our goal has always been helping the client to improve their lives. ” — Irina Hill