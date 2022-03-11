Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,491 in the last 365 days.

Carper Praises EPA’s “Good Neighbor” Plan to Reduce Cross-State Smog

DELAWARE, March 11 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ‘Good Neighbor’ proposal to reduce ozone-forming emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and help states meet the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

“Similar to secondhand smoke, air pollution has negative health impacts in communities across the country. That is especially true for those of us in downwind states like Delaware, where over 90 percent of our air pollution comes from out of state. When power plants and other industrial sources in upwind states pollute, we breathe in that air, and our health and economy suffer as a result. That is why I’m pleased EPA put forward its ‘Good Neighbor’ plan for reducing ozone pollution. This science-based proposal prioritizes Americans’ health over polluters and is consistent with the ‘Golden Rule’ — to treat our neighbors the way we would like to be treated — a value that I believe we should all aspire to uphold in life.”

###

You just read:

Carper Praises EPA’s “Good Neighbor” Plan to Reduce Cross-State Smog

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.