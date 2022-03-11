Submit Release
Submit Your Congressionally Directed Spending Request and Programmatic Appropriations Request for Fiscal Year 2023

DELAWARE, March 11 - Requests are being accepted for Congressionally Directed Spending Requests and Programmatic Appropriations Requests for FY2023.

All request forms are DUE ON April 8, 2022, by close of business and must be submitted to the following email address: appropriations@carper.senate.gov. No exceptions to the deadline will be made. Early submission is encouraged. Only non-profits and government entities are eligible.

Disclaimers: The Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) will require Members of Congress to publicly post their requests online once submitted to SAC for consideration. Be aware that any and all information that you provide on your application may become publicly available in the future in order to comply with SAC and Congressional ethics requirements. In addition, be aware that submission of a request does not mean (1) that your request will automatically be made to the Appropriations Committee, or (2) that the Appropriations Committee will fund the request or fund it at the requested level. Please take these factors under consideration when deciding whether to make a request.

