Museum Access Season 4 Airing on Public Television This Spring
Go Behind-the-Scenes at 10 of Americas’ Most Popular Museums
We provide everyone with an opportunity to virtually travel to the museums and go behind-the-scenes with me to learn from the experts.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum Access Media, LLC, is pleased to announce the fourth season of the Museum Access TV Series. Featuring entertainment, education, and inspiration, it will begin airing on Public Television / PBS stations nationwide this March. Check your local listings for dates and times. Amazon Prime launch will follow.
— Leslie Mueller
Season 4 explores ten exciting museums…
The Mark Twain House & Museum, Hartford, CT
The West Point Museum, West Point, NY
The Ringling Museum, Sarasota, FL
The McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum, Chicago, IL
The NYC Fire Museum, New York, NY
The American Heritage Museum, Stow, MA
The Museum of the Moving Image, Astoria, NY
The American Writers Museum, Chicago, IL
The Salvador Dali Museum, St. Petersburg, FL
The American Museum of Natural History, New York, NY
Executive produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller and the Museum Access Media, LLC team, the series has quickly cultivated a loyal following of history, science, education, and museum enthusiasts. The expansion from a documentary television series to a multi-faceted educational program has been part of the company’s vision from the onset. The website offers free downloadable educational fun sheets, coloring pages, and conversation sheets. The 3-part downloadable Classroom Series is available for select episodes based on Common Core & Next Generation Science Standards for teachers, parents, and homeschoolers.
“We know that many school-age children do not have access to field trips or other opportunities to visit many of the wonderful museums we explore in our series. We provide everyone with an opportunity to virtually travel to the museums and go behind the scenes with me to learn from the experts. It is a crucial part of our mission.” says Mueller.
About Leslie Mueller
A lifelong artist and museum lover, Leslies’ award-winning fine art is represented in private and corporate collections worldwide and is included in the United States ‘Art in the Embassies’ program. She is also an award-winning art director and producer. Experienced in front of and behind the camera. Leslie produced segments for two Lifetime DIY shows and created her own award-winning program, ‘Art & Style’ which aired on CT Cablevision for over 10 years. “I have had the opportunity to visit many of the world’s greatest museums and I’ve learned that no matter where they are located, museums expose us to new cultures and the world around us. They are a gift to all those that walk through their doors.”
MUSEUM ACCESS is distributed by Executive Program Services: info@epstv.com.
International and Streaming distribution by Janson Media https://janson.com
https://www.museumaccess.com
https://museumaccess.com/press/
Leslie Mueller
Museum Access
+1 203-661-1023
info@museumaccess.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other