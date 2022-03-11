SSM Health Women’s Health Initiative Offers Community a Lifeline to Support Women
Cedric the Entertainer and sister Sharita Kyles Wilson raise their hands in support of the SSM Health Women's Health Initiative.
Campaign Kicks Off with Lead Gift from Cedric the Entertainer
We are extremely grateful to Cedric and Sharita for continuing to support our women’s health initiatives with this generous lead gift.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, a non-profit organization established to support the services of SSM Health hospitals – is launching a public SSM Health Women’s Health Initiative fundraising campaign with a lead gift of $25,000 from St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, a longtime ambassador for the Foundation and brother of Foundation board member Sharita Kyles Wilson. To date, $1.9 million has been raised in support of SSM Health Women’s Health patient centered programs, impacting women and their families from all walks of life across the region.
— Paul R. Ross - SSM Health Foundation St. Louis
Funds raised will extend and improve women’s health care throughout the region with dedicated focus on the unique needs and issues important to women throughout their lifetimes. The program will integrate care across specialties from preventative visits to community needs assessments, to behavioral health support and beyond in order to create a holistic approach to each individual woman’s needs. SSM Health is committed to development of a comprehensive support model for women patients addressing unique needs including pregnancy-related mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and mood disorders; standardization of screening timelines, tools and referrals; coordination of care with a Nurse Navigator to obtain needed supports; additional access to nurse practitioners experienced in women’s and behavioral health; and a special partnership with SSM Health DePaul Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center for acute needs. The fundraising campaign will provide vital support needed to reach women in all of SSM Health’s service areas in the entire St. Louis region.
“This campaign gives each of us an unprecedented opportunity to tangibly improve the lives of women in our region, by providing high-quality care for the evolving health needs a woman experiences throughout her lifetime,” said Paul R. Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis. “When women don’t have access to specialized and comprehensive health care, they too often end up suffering in silence or delaying care until it’s too late. This campaign gives the community an opportunity to unite behind the women in our lives and ensure they receive the care they need and deserve.”
The lead campaign gift will be presented at a private event on March 31 featuring the personal story of Rosetta Boyce Kyles, the late mother of Cedric the Entertainer and Sharita Kyles Wilson. Rosetta Boyce Kyles received compassionate cancer care at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital; inspired by the exceptional care she received, the siblings dedicated themselves to supporting the SSM Health Mission with significant efforts to raise funds for women’s health.
“Our mother received exceptional care during her treatment by the excellent nurses and doctors at SSM Health,” said Sharita Kyles Wilson. “We are forever grateful for the love and care and expertise they displayed throughout her battle, and it has been so rewarding to be part of bringing that standard of care to as many women as possible in St. Louis. We know she would be happy to see the impact she has had in making other people's lives better.”
“Rosetta’s legacy lives on through the Rosetta Boyce Kyles Women’s Pavilion at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, which serves as a resource for comprehensive women’s health services for all women and their families,” said Ross. “We are extremely grateful to Cedric and Sharita for continuing to support our women’s health initiatives with this generous lead gift.”
The event will also include a presentation from Dr. Karyn Fowler, Medical Director, Women’s and Neonatal Clinical Program – Midwest Region SSM Health and Donna Spears, Director, Maternal Service Line SSM Health, who will discuss the care model and services included in the Women’s Health Initiative. Clinical champions will also be present including: Dr. Katherine Mathews, SLUCare OB/GYN and Director of the Mood Disorders Clinic at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Dr. Carolyn Pryor, OB/GYN with the SSM Health Medical Group and Director of the OB Care Centers for the St. Louis Region.
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis exists to meet the needs of the community, raising awareness and financial support for medical outreach and advancement programs throughout the region. The organization provides benefactors with the opportunity to turn philanthropic investment into meaningful impact. To donate or learn more, visit givetossmhealth.org or call 314-523-8044.
About SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Claire Hospital – Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors and volunteers to make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves across the region. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a basket to collect donations, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org.
