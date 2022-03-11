Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size to Reach $28.96 billion by 2030; Driven by Rising Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease, says The Brainy Insights

Developing countries like Japan and China are expected to be the main markets for inflammatory bowel disease treatment in Asia-Pacific region.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is expected to grow from USD 18.47 billion in 2020 to USD 28.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term for illnesses involving chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. Some common symptoms of IBD are: abdominal pain, weight loss, persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding and fatigue. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are the two most common kinds of IBD. The colon or large intestine are the only parts of the body affected by ulcerative colitis. On the other hand, Crohn's disease can affect any portion of the gastrointestinal tract, from the mouth to the anus. The last part of the small intestine or the colon, or both, are the most usually affected areas. Anti-inflammatory drugs are frequently used as the first line of treatment against inflammatory bowel disease. Moreover, immune system suppressors suppress the immune response, which sends inflammation-inducing chemicals into the body, in a variety of ways.



Key players operating in the global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Allergan plc, B&W Tek, Biogen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Celltrion Healthcare, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Janssen Biotech Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PG Instruments Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, UCB Inc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International among others. To enhance their market position in the global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The ulcerative colitis segment is expected to develop significantly over the projected period.



The type segment is divided into ulcerative colitis, crohn's disease. Because of the large patient population and rising approval of biologics for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, the ulcerative colitis segment is expected to develop significantly over the projected period. Furthermore, it is expected that the use of biologics to treat ulcerative colitis will increase in the future years.



The TNF inhibitors segment led the market with a market share around 48% and a market value of around USD 8.87 billion in 2020.



The drug class segment includes corticosteroids, aminosalicylates, JAK inhibitors, TNF inhibitors, anti-integrin, IL inhibitors, others. The TNF inhibitors segment led the market with a market share around 48% and a market value of around USD 8.87 billion in 2020. The TNF inhibitors segment led the market with a market share around 48% in 2020. Anti-integrins, corticosteroids, aminosalicylates all have a considerable market share in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Aminosalicylates are the first-line treatment for IBD. JAK inhibitors, on the other hand, are predicted to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with a market share of 44% and a market value of USD 8.13 billion in 2020.



By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with a market share of 44% and a market value of USD 8.13 billion in 2020. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to dominate the market.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Over the forecast period, the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. In the next years, the market is likely to be driven by rising prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the region, increased prescription of biosimilars, and rising novel drug approval. According to a study published in NCBI, men had a higher prevalence of Crohn's disease than women. Inflammatory bowel disease is most common in East Asia, which includes Japan, Korea, China, and other countries. Furthermore, market growth is expected to be aided by economic growth in nations such as India and China.



About the report:



The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



