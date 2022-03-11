PORTL Brings Holograms to SXSW, Changes Name to PROTO

Worldwide debut of the holoportation original’s tabletop version happens in Austin, where the startup is up for the “Connecting People” Innovation Award; Visitors can get beamed into the Proto, and see daily HiFi Labs artist hologram concerts at Sunset Sessions

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORTL is now Proto Inc., the Los Angeles startup announced today at the start of SXSW. It is a finalist in the “Connecting People” category of the festival’s Innovation Awards, where visitor can be the first in the world to see the model M, the tabletop version of the famous Proto Epic that has which has been beaming executives, doctors, teachers, artists and athletes all over the world.

“Proto” means “first,” and the name change reflects the fact that the company was the first in the world to build a 2-way, interactive holographic communications platform. Proto was the first to beam patients into a major medical center for education, the first to allow a major CEO to introduce a new product in China without having to actually travel there, the first to present volumetric NFT display, the first to facilitate live interviews on major TV network during the Super Bowl, the first to allow consumers to become a hologram with just a smart phone. Proto is also the first to create a fully self-contained hologram device designed to be in every home and office.

“We are Proto and we are already evolving the way the world communicates,” said Proto CEO and Inventor David Nussbaum.

SXSW attendees will be the first in the world to experience this device, the Proto M, in working prototype form. The M was revealed on the Today Show at CES 2022 where it was honored 3x at the Innovation Awards. See the Proto M at the Innovation Awards Showcase on Saturday, March 12. ( Details on attending here ).

At SXSW, Proto will also be at the Creative Industries Expo at the Austin Convention Center, booth #741 with an installation that lets visitors become instant holograms in the Proto Epic, and be among the first to ever see the working prototype of the Proto M, a tabletop holoportation device for home, office and more. Join us for Proto Sunset Concerts with HiFi Labs, the artist incubator and creative technology studio which will present its leading artists as Proto holograms every day at 3PM. HiFi artists include Bobby Marks the dance oriented singer-songwriter, Ryan Pollie whose lush orchestrations have been compared to E.L.O. and the Beach Boys, 18-year old San Francisco phenom with a conversational singing style Isabel Dumas, and Ayoni, the Barbadian singer who’s song “Unmoved (A Black Woman’s Truth” was a stand out response to the Black Lives Matter movement (and who’s ethereal pop sound has been compared to Lorde and Adele too).

Proto will also be at The Pershing for The House of the Internet event on Saturday, March 12, presented by Almost Friday, Doing Things Media and The Long Drink. The event which features music, comedy, live podcasts and 25 major influencers in attendance, will let guests become holograms in the Proto Epic from 12 Noon til very early Sunday morning. The event is produced by Ark Endeavors. ( More info here ).

Proto also dominated Super Bowl Week in L.A. and Art Basel Miami, with events and experiences involving CBS Sports HQ, Rolling Stone, Coinbase, SuperRare, DeadMau5 and Micah Johnson’s Aku World (where Proto presented holograms of clothing designs by Pusha T). The company also recently beamed tech media rockstars Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway into Vox’s Pivot MIA event, made its debut at New York Fashion Week, and showed the first ever astronauts as holograms with their own NFT artworks at the L.A. Art Show.

Proto is backed by tech investor Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Twitch) and early Uber investors Mike Walsh and Jill Manus, as well as 57 active and retired pro athletes including Marshawn Lynch, Robert Griffin III, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Luke Walton, Albert Pujols and new Super Bowl champion Sony Michel. Other athletes and artists who have used Proto include Sean Combs, Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton, Ocho Cinco, Dylan Alcott, Danny Green, Migos and Kane Brown.

Recent project partners include over 20 Fortune 500 companies in 30 countries, including DHL, T-Mobile, AT&T, HBO, Netflix, Columbia Shipmanagement, the University of Central Florida, Mercedes Benz Stadium.

About Proto Inc.

Proto Inc., founded as PORTL in 2018, is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup has recently been named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, the Best new Telecom Startup by the IT awards, and a three time CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022. Proto's headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Proto seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PROTOhologram.com.



About HIFI Labs

HIFI Labs is an artist incubator and creative technology studio on a mission to help musicians grow their careers sustainably and own their success. Through two sides of the company - its Artist Lab and Idea Lab - HIFI Labs is building tech, tools, and custom systems that empower artists to optimize their fanbase, create their best art, and break through the noise while retaining control of their careers. The overall company vision is that one day, musicians will own their art, control their career, activate their own ideas, and make the decisions that shape their creative identities. More at HiFiLabs.co .

