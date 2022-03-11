SuiteSciens Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program
Leading ERP implementation firm launches NetSuite practice to meet increasing demand for cloud ERPHOLLY SPRINGS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSciens, a leading ERP implementation firm, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, SuiteSciens will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.
“SuiteSciens has been committed to helping businesses grow and scale with NetSuite since its inception,” said Shalakay Gibbs, founder and CEO, SuiteSciens. “It was a natural choice to expand our relationship with NetSuite, allowing us to unlock new ways to serve our clients using the innovative tools exclusively provided to partners.”
By joining the program, SuiteSciens is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the software, media, and ecommerce industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, SuiteSciens is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.
“We are pleased to welcome SuiteSciens to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Craig West, VP of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at SuiteSciens to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities and achieve mutual success for our customers.”
About NetSuite Solution Provider Program
The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of increasing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.
About SuiteSciens
SuiteSciens is a NetSuite consulting and implementation firm that helps companies successfully navigate growth and expansion. As a top-tier provider of NetSuite solution and implementation services, SuiteSciens helps growing companies successfully navigate the increasing complexity of their business. Each SuiteSciens consultant and developer has extensive NetSuite implementation, management, architecture, and business experience that allows us to serve as strategic partners to our clients and drive real business value. Our work is driven by a dedication to excellence, integrity, and client centricity.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
Shalakay Gibbs
SuiteSciens, Inc.
914-310-5889
sgibbs@suitesciens.com