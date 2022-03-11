ringID Creates Jobs for Millions
Social commerce company, ringID has now grown to more than 20 million users and created millions of new entrepreneurs.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ringID is empowering its millions of users with unlimited earning potential through omni-channel revenue opportunities on its social commerce platform. ringID combines the power of social networking with opportunities to earn through its broad functionality which includes live stream and call, secret chat, and a marketplace.
“ringID allows people to connect in a collective marketplace of services and goods,” said Ayrin Islam, co-founder and CEO of Ring Inc. “We continue to create a decentralized ecosystem, a medium for new digital economic opportunities in a worldwide community, where everyone can earn according to their contribution by exchanging knowledge and participating in the global narrative.”
Users have created virtual storefronts which feature their products and services. Because of the unique social commerce functionality, users can interact directly with consumers and customers through live broadcasts, direct voice, and video calls. The platform supports affiliate marketing relationships by providing a pool of products that users can purchase. Influencers and broadcasters can build and leverage relationships to create a new income stream.
ringID also provides the opportunity for professional service providers to share their knowledge and insight and earn subscription fees for their advice or services. Doctors, lawyers, consultants, teachers, stylists, and other professionals are providing a range of services using the platform’s Interactive Live feature. The company continues to change the face of social networking by delivering new opportunities for earning potential.
ringID is a social media and social commerce platform created by Montreal-based Ring Inc. Operating in South Asia since 2015, the platform combines social networking, eCommerce, and financial services into a dynamic experience that includes Live stream, voice and video call, chat, and social marketplace features.
