EQIS and 3D/L Come Together to Form Freedom Advisors
Freedom Advisors Group LLC, a newly formed parent of EQIS Capital Management, Inc., has acquired Hartford, Conn.-based TAMP 3D/L Capital Management LLC (3D/L).SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Advisors Group LLC, a newly formed parent of EQIS Capital Management, Inc. (EQIS), a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) for independent advisors, has acquired Hartford, Conn.-based TAMP 3D/L Capital Management LLC (3D/L). The combined firm serves 850 advisors with clients in all 50 states. Terms were not disclosed.
The firm intends to retain both registered investment advisory firms and brands, EQIS and 3D/L, delivering these distinct investment management solutions. “We have long admired the value 3D/L has delivered for its independent advisors and their investor clients,” said Bob Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer at EQIS. “Bringing together our platforms and talented professionals advances our mutual mission of freeing advisors to do what they do best and giving them the support needed to do business their way.”
“EQIS has the same commitment to investment excellence and white glove service as 3D/L,” said John O’Connor, President of 3D/L. “Our cultures and business approaches are a perfect fit while each company brings unique investment approaches and value to the combination, ultimately benefiting advisors and their clients.”
“With closely aligned strategic philosophies, 3D/L and EQIS have consistently delivered highly trusted investment management and service to their clients,” said Joe Demmler, Chief Executive Officer of 3D/L. “Under Bob’s and John’s leadership, the combined entity will enjoy powerful and differentiated strategic advantage in helping advisors succeed in a highly competitive industry by supporting their business and growth potential.”
About EQIS Capital Management, Inc.
EQIS Capital Management is a boutique turnkey asset management platform providing a complete portfolio management solution, comprehensive outsourcing of operations, and high-touch service to help advisors run efficient practices and seek to deliver superior outcomes to their clients. EQIS provides advisors high-caliber institutional and boutique money managers, both strategic and tactical, that have formerly been accessible to only the wealthiest investors. EQIS offers a personalized, concierge-style client experience featuring rapid responses, strategic guidance, and market intelligence to empower and free financial advisors. For more information visit https://freedomadvisors.com
About 3D/L Capital Management LLC
3D/L Capital Management is an independent investment manager headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, that offers a comprehensive series of Global Portfolios to retirement plans and individuals through Independent Advisors, Broker/Dealers, Custodians and Platforms. These solutions include separately managed accounts, a proprietary Turnkey Asset Management Program (3D/LMAP), Bundled 401(k) Plans, Collective Investment Trusts and DCIO and Sub-Advisory services. For more information about 3D/L Capital Management please visit www.3DLfinancial.com
About Long Ridge Equity Partners
Founded in 2007, Long Ridge has partnered with founders and management teams to build some of the fastest-growing companies in the financial and business technology sectors. Through this experience, Long Ridge understands the unique challenges and opportunities that growth companies face in taking their businesses to the next level. They also know that success often requires new capital and strategic resources to fully realize a growing company’s full potential. This experience and perspective has helped each of the firm’s portfolio companies achieve extraordinary results.
Bob Herrmann
Freedom Advisors
+1 800-949-9936
bob.herrmann@eqis.com