The Indonesian FDA Intensively Promotes Indonesia's Processed Food Products in the Middle East Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (Indonesian FDA) was present at the Expo 2020 Dubai to introduce the potential of Indonesia’s pharmaceutical, traditional medicine, health supplements, cosmetics, and processed food industries. Presenting the theme "Healthy Life for a Better Future", the Indonesian FDA will enliven the Indonesia Pavilion through a series of events, ranging from seminars, business forums, and business matching.
"Entering Week 22 since its opening, the Indonesian FDA will bring various national potentials of Medicine and Food industries. In order to develop innovation and competitiveness in the global market, Expo 2020 Dubai is the right momentum to introduce and attract international buyers and importers, especially in the Middle East Market," said Director General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi from Jakarta.
The event, which will last for four days, from February 25 to March 3, 2022, was attended by Indonesia's Consultant General in Dubai, K. Candra Negara, and Rita Endang, as Indonesia's Deputy Chairperson for Processed Food Control. The seminar presented by the Indonesian FDA focused on Government Support and Investment Opportunities in the Drug, Cosmetic, and Processed Food Industry. Meanwhile, the business forum presented regulators of traditional medicines, cosmetics, health supplements, and processed food from Australia, the Republic of China, India, and Turkey. They share regulatory information and product entry permit requirements in these countries. This is to provide a better understanding to business actors on the regulation of exporting Indonesian products and how they can be marketed outside to these countries.
Didi said in his remarks, "The processed food sector is one of Indonesia's export mainstays. The United Arab Emirates itself, as a hub for the Gulf Region and the Middle East market, carries a huge potential where the export value of Indonesian processed food to the UAE in 2020 was recorded at USD 89.42 million or an increase of 27.09 percent compared to the previous year. This is what made us come and create a greater effort in intensifying the promotion of processed food products for the Middle East Market".
In addition, the Indonesian FDA also held a business matching targeting potential buyers and importers from the Middle East. The targeted products range from pharmaceutical to traditional medicines, health supplements, and cosmetics. In addition, processed food is also a key product that has the potential to become an export opportunity.
"Currently, we from the Indonesian FDA are increasingly focusing our efforts on rising foreign investment in the pharmaceutical industry in Indonesia. Not only the pharmaceutical industry, but we also bring the potential of processed food and herbal cosmetics that can open up greater export opportunities to the Middle East. Exports of herbal-based pharmaceutical and cosmetic products have the huge potential to be developed. The world's import market demand for medicinal and cosmetic products is growing rapidly, an average of 17% and 15% per year. Indonesia is one of the largest countries in the industry of traditional medicine and natural cosmetics which also has an immense potential to compete in the world market. "said the Deputy Chairperson for Processed Food Control.
Besides a series of events, the Indonesian FDA also exhibited various pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic products from Indonesia in the Rolling Exhibition area of the Indonesia Pavilion. Some of these are Real-Time PCR Kits and the Covid-19 vaccine, which is produced by Bio Farma. The herbal medicines on display range from temulawak supplements, herbal teas, ginger juice, and booster herbs. Meanwhile, the food products on display include spices and processed foods. Cosmetic products that are exhibited, such as body, hair, and facial care products, are all under the supervision of BPOM and have halal certificates.
