MassDEP Penalizes North Attleborough Company for Violating Oil Spill Cleanup Regulations at their Oxford Property 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a penalty of $9,325 to A Line Corporation of North Attleborough to settle the company’s alleged violations of the Massachusetts Oil Spill Cleanup regulations that occurred at the company’s property in the Town of Oxford. MassDEP determined that the company failed to timely notify the agency following the release of an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel from a commercial motor vehicle operating at the company’s property, located at 101 Sutton Ave., Oxford. The company performed cleanup of the spill without agency approval and failed to conduct appropriate assessment of the extent and impact of the spill. The company also failed to respond to MassDEP’s request for information about the circumstances of the release incident.

“Commercial motor vehicle operators must make timely oil release notification to MassDEP, obtain all necessary cleanup approvals and assess the extent and impact to public health, safety, welfare and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of the MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Timely response to MassDEP requests for information is important to assure cleanups are conducted properly.”

