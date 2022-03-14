EXPERIENCE THE DRONE PLATFORM DESIGNED TO BE THE BEST QUALITY, MOST VERSATILE AERIAL CAMERA SYSTEM ON THE MARKET
The EVOLVE 2 aircraft model from XDynamics captures cutting edge images and film with its Astra m4/3 camera system.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For creators who want the freedom and ability to control how to tell their story from an aerial perspective – the Evolve 2 has arrived. XDynamics, the innovators in professional aerial filmmaking equipment, prioritize image quality in a lightweight, durable and impeccably constructed drone. The holistic platform merges advanced aircraft design with a state-of-the-art camera system and ground station controller that, together, provide a uniquely versatile film experience.
XDynamics designs, engineers and manufactures innovative, modular and versatile products crafted for cinema-grade aerial video production. Its product targets professional drone pilots and aerial filmmakers who rely on high-performance and accessible drone platforms for their work. The company’s ability to develop and deliver cutting-edge concepts, integrate aircraft design, award-winning controllers and advanced camera systems into their platform defines its dedication to exceeding expectations for consumers and others in the industry.
The EVOLVE 2 was created for aerial filmmakers and videographers, drone enthusiasts, pilots and collectors of products on the cutting-edge. With sophisticated, professional-grade aerial technology, user-centricity and versatility at its core, XDynamics values image excellence perhaps over all else. The EVOLVE 2 drone platform offers the most advanced camera technologies with incomparable image quality. Featuring the industry leading Astra m4/3 camera with a Micro Four Thirds sensor, they empower users to create amazing imagery. The m4/3 system allows for the use of a wide range of non-proprietary lenses from Olympus and Panasonic, among others, which distinguishes the drone platform from others on the market for filmmakers. In addition, the gimbal is removable and can be swapped for other payloads.
Truly designed for the multi-level professional, this onboard system offers Apple ProRes 10 Bit video recording at an impressive 4K 120fps. The 12MP resolution sensor and its large 4.63μm pixels delivers high dynamic range and amazing performance in low light environments.
Currently available on XDynamics.com and coming soon to Amazon, the EVOLVE 2 is changing the game for how we capture moments.
