Kraft Paper Market Size Expected To Reach USD 22.38 Billion By 2028

Rapidly rising demand for sustainable and efficient packaging from end-use industries is driving growth of the market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kraft paper market is expected to be valued at USD 22.38 Billion by 2028 from USD 17 Billion in 2020, and register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growth of the market is majorly attributable to rising demand for sustainable and recyclable materials for packaging from various end-use industries. Kraft paper is manufactured from wood pulp through pulverizing process and blending with strong wood filament. However, high cost of kraft paper coupled with rising awareness regarding deforestation and resulting environmental impact of paper manufacturing are some key factors restraining growth of the market to some extent currently.

Kraft paper has robust applications across the food & beverage industry for packaging of food and groceries. The production of carryout bags, shopping bags, butcher bags, gift wraps, and other shipping sacks has increased substantially owing to rising awareness among consumers about benefits of eco-friendly materials and easy availability of these bags.

Among the application segments, the building & construction segment is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global kraft paper market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to kraft paper finding a range of applications in the construction industry and for material application and product packaging owing to good resistance to temperature and water.

Among the grade segments, the bleached paper segment is expected to account for dominant revenue share in the kraft paper market, with the trend continuing over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to growing acceptance of bleached paper owing to superior properties over regular kraft paper such as higher strength.

Among the packaging form segments, the corrugated segment is expected to account for leading revenue share in the global market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing demand for improved protection for goods during transportation. The recyclable and reusable nature of corrugated material is leading to increasing end-use and consumer inclination toward this type of packaging material.

Europe is expected to account for second-largest revenue share in the global kraft paper market and maintain its position over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing rate of paper recycling coupled with rising awareness about the environment.

