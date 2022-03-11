Registration Opens for the Women of Royalty Conference

Women of Royalty Conference Flyer

The Women of Royalty Conference will be in Orlando on April 29 & 30 and will help attendees discover the four pillars of strength every woman needs for success

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women of Royalty Conference is specially designed to empower each attendee with the tools she needs to finally be free from depression, fear, shame, limiting mindsets and to reveal the diamond within.

The Women of Royalty Conference offers a true weekend of transformation. It uses a very creative approach for breakthrough, utilizing a combination of music and interactive drama performances, in addition to the traditional conference style sessions. First-class speakers, top-level entrepreneurs, authors and pastors help participants answer difficult questions, confront challenges and discover the four pillars of strength every woman needs in order to achieve emotional, physical, spiritual and financial breakthroughs.

“We designed this conference to be a safe environment to help each participant unlock the diamond within herself and experience healing, refreshing new ideas, freedom from antiquated, negative mindsets and jump-start her career from any level,” says Joanna Hairabedian, a singer, author, minister, former Ms. America (2019-20) and conference hostess.

Hairabedian has helped thousands of women boost their identity and self-esteem through special “Crowning Ceremonies.” Alyse D, states, “I was touched to the core from what I experienced at the crowning ceremony. There’s something very special when a woman receives a crown to remind her who she is. I will never be the same.”

Together, we will discover heavenly strategies that will help each of us shine, and in the process, each participant will make new friends from around the world, be inspired, find encouragement and support.

