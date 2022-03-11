Author Mary Rumble Flemming’s New Release Shows Readers the Power of Faith
Poems provides an understanding of the importance of prayersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith changes outlooks, situations, and even circumstances. Having a strong faith anchored on the words written in the Bible ensures an existence that is positive and life-changing. In "We Need to Get It Right or It Will Be Tight", Christian author Mary Rumble Flemming underlines the importance of praying for the right things and she hopes to help readers narrow down on the important things.
Despite the hardships in life, author Mary Rumble Flemming chooses to see the world in a positive light. She is one to choose compassion over division, kindness over selfishness, and love for God above all things. She dabbles in writing and believes that this is another of God’s blessings that she can use to help others. Always looking for ways to serve the Lord, her faith has made it possible for her to be an instrument of his will and utilizes her talent in writing in spreading his word and love.
Reading the Bible and putting God’s words into action are two of the author’s goals in writing this book. In changing the world, God’s holy word is necessary and it is important to get it right. Giving readers a glimpse of what might happen if the world doesn’t understand God’s words and promises, "We Need to Get It Right or It Will be Tight" uses poems to help people understand the importance of prayer and praying for the right things. Using the Bible as the source of God’s words, everyone is encouraged to see for themselves what God’s words truly want to say—how His love and Grace will be the guide to living an honest and fulfilling life.
A book that stays with readers for a long time, "We Need to Get It Right or It Will Be Tight" is out now on Amazon and other leading digital platforms.
