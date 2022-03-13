Data Visualization Industry report – Size, Value, Market Share – Research and Analysis 2021

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for cloud computing in data visualization and need for quick decision making are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data visualization market size is expected to reach USD 20.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing and growing need for ability to make decisions quickly across various organizations and sectors are key factors driving global data visualization market revenue growth.

Data visualization system refers to graphical representation of data by using various tools and software. Various data visualization tools such as charts, graphs, maps, and others make data more easily understandable. This helps in tracking trends, outliers, and data patterns in more convenient ways, which further helps in accurate decision making. As a result, demand for data visualization is increasing at a rapid rate across various sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT), education, and others, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Data Visualization market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Continuous advancements in digital technologies and need for digitalization and data representation are some other key factors expected to drive global data visualization market revenue growth during the forecast period. Various visualization tools such as Tableau and other dashboards are gaining rapid traction owing to performance attributes and overall efficiency. Moreover, increasing demand for data visualization dashboards and techniques across social media platforms is expected to boost data visualization market revenue growth. Factors expected to restrain market revenue growth include lack of skilled personnel/professionals and variation in data formats.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies profiled in the global Data Visualization market:

Alteryx Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data visualization market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Software

Standalone Visualization Software

Embedded Data Visualization Module

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Use Insights Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Other End Uses

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted in this report. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated further in this report. Major key players and their business development strategies are highlighted also in this report.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Data Visualization Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

