Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for network monitoring and uninterrupted network services are some key factors driving revenue growth of market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market is attributed to emergence of new approaches to harvest network data by using sophisticated big data techniques combined with Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing.

Technological advancements and rapid digitalization are major factors prompting enterprises to comprise several interconnected networks. Demand for higher bandwidth from enterprises is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. NPMD also help provide uninterrupted network services to customers and enables continuous availability, which is critical for uninterrupted business operations. It minimizes damage, maintains track of network security, reduces loss of productivity in an organization, secures infrastructure from cyberattacks, and addresses network issues.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market for the forecast period, The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market will be like in the years to come.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/879

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Ipswitch Inc., NetBrain, ManageEngine, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Paessler, LogicMonitor, and AppNeta.

Emergen Research has segmented the global network performance monitoring and diagnostics market on the basis of product type, application, organization size, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flow-based Technology

Device Polling Technology

Packet-based Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Windows

iOS

Android

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Network Service Providers

Enterprises

Government

Regional Bifurcation of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-performance-monitoring-and-diagnostics-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market

Competitive analysis of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market

Regional analysis of Global market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global market

Global market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Quick Buy – Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/879

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Glass Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-glass-market

Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-disinfectant-equipment-market

Sugar Substitutes Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sugar-substitutes-market

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Biometrics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biometrics-market

Assessment Services Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market