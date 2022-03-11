Local Business Owner Latasha Brooks Named to NSBA Leadership Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latasha Brooks, Coach Brooks Business Consulting, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Brooks, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Brooks. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Coach Latasha Brooks is a highly sought after serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker and business development consultant; focusing on government contract, online training for entrepreneurs, and mentoring. As a professional coach and consultant, Latasha exercises supporting her clients with precision and grace to help them achieve their goals in record time.
Brooks joined her NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Latasha Brooks as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “SHE came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about Latasha Brooks visit https://www.latashabrooks.com.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit https://nsba.biz/
About Latasha Brooks
Latasha Brooks is a visionary voice for the next generation of business leaders who dream about scaling their influence and who are serious about taking bold action to make it happen. She is the CEO of Coach Brooks Business Consulting, President of Final Touch Performing Arts Studio, Inc. and author of “Paid and Free.” Though a woman of many talents, Latasha is most passionate about using her voice to educate, transform, and impact others. Her heart for teaching and the use of honesty and transparency has created a unique platform that allows her to be effective. From colleges and to New York Fashion Week, Latasha travels the country as a trainer and event planner.
Latasha proudly hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and currently resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
