Tag Retail Systems, solves supermarket giants' woes
Their newest app, StoreConnect, is set to supercharge employee productivity.HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tag Retail Systems is at the forefront of innovation in retail with its new productivity app, StoreConnect. After successfully streamlining operations for Tesco and EG group across Europe and across a variety of platforms and hardware devices, they're on track for significant growth. The app increases the efficiency of day-to-day operations, whilst offering additional features that improve safety for staff and customers.
The app will allow retail employees to navigate necessary, repetitive tasks such as gap scanning, price integrity, and stock checks with more ease, thus improving employee efficiency. StoreConnect also improves employee safety by accessing the camera function and allowing employees to record incidents. They can pass this matter and all of the necessary information on to security without having to directly intervene in a situation that might lead to reproach from an aggressive customer.
"Even after winning Tesco and EG Group as StoreConnect customers, we’re not standing still and at Retail Technology we’ll be demonstrating new features aimed at adding even greater efficiencies to store operations. With staff security in mind, we’ll be demonstrating how StoreConnect can help significantly in supporting staff with incident reporting. Plus, as well as making the app ready for mPoS, a new and improved menu structure with ‘hot swapping’ makes it easier than ever to switch between everyday tasks such as pride reduction, gap check, goods receiving, and stock count, " says Steve Slough, Managing Director, Tag Retail Systems.
This year’s Retail Technology Show will be the first since the pandemic and will showcase the most pertinent innovations in the retail sector. Since the last show, several issues facing the industry have been highlighted, and StoreConnect seeks to fill that gap. Many will already be familiar with the technology as the app can run across standard Android ruggedised devices from the likes of Datalogic, Honeywell, Cipherlab, and Zebra, plus capable smartphones running Android or Apple iOS operating systems. The app is set to simplify retail and bring processes into the 21st century by using technology that is already accessible.
Natasha's Law, which came into place during the pandemic in October 2021, means that supermarkets need to exercise more caution when clearly communicating allergens to consumers. StoreConnect removes the risk of buying something potentially dangerous for those with allergies, as the employee can scan the product with the app and see all necessary details about a product's allergens. By utilising this solution, not only are consumers much safer but also supermarkets and retailers can avoid making mistakes that have the potential to cost lives.
Tag Retail System's StoreConnect is the one-stop solution for streamlining day-to-day operations in retail and improving employee efficiency. For a live demonstration, you can visit them at the Retail Technology Show in Olympia, London on the 26th-27th March at stand 6E01.
