5G In Defense Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing implementation of AI for modernizing military capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G in defense market size reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 68.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in military is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Besides, increasing dependency on big data for decision making will boost market growth. Large volume real-time data capture using sensors installed on various platforms are processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. 5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual network as per the requirements of the application, which would enable operators to allocate required amount of resources as per network slice, thereby helping in more effective utilization of resources and significant reduction in operational expenditure. These are some major factors driving growth of global 5G in defense market revenue currently.

The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global 5G In Defense market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Report Objective:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., AeroMobile Communications Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation.

The all-inclusive report on the Global 5G In Defense Market demonstrates that the global 5G In Defense market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the 5G In Defense market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in defense market on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset size, services, platform, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cell

Picocells

Femtocells

Macrocell

Core Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-user Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Fog Computing

Chipset Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chipset

Millimeter Wave (MMwave) chipset

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Naval

Airborne

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

