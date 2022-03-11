Global V2X Communication Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Vehicles in the World

V2X Communication Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The V2X Communication Market report defines, segments, and projects the liquid ring vacuum pumps market based on type, material type, flow rate, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading Players -

Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology has become the buzzword in the automotive industry. It is a new communication system that will enable vehicles to communicate with smart infrastructure. It is a key element of autonomous driving and connected cars. It is also designed to reduce fuel consumption and improve safety.

It uses wireless communication technology to provide real-time information to drivers and pedestrians. However, it does have its drawbacks. With increasingly dense data networks and the use of sensors in cars, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies are making our roads safer. For example, the ESP stabilization system in the car can send messages to other drivers, without ever having to lift a finger. Salt litter services can identify dangerous areas and sprinkle salt where it's needed. Moreover, if the car is damaged, the car can automatically send an emergency call to let everyone know.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The increasing prevalence of vehicles in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global V2X communication market. For instance, according to Hedges & Company, currently, there are more than 1.446 billion vehicles in the world. Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology has two modes: low-latency and high-latency. The low-latency mode is a wireless connection and has a range of about a hundred meters. The second mode is the mobile-phone mode. Participating vehicles must be equipped with a SIM card.

This data is stored onboard the car in case it loses network reception. When it returns online, it sends corresponding data to other cars. Currently, the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology has two modes. The low-latency mode is a short-range communication and is used for communicating with other vehicles. In addition to the car, the V2X system can connect to other objects, like pedestrians and other traffic signals. While the latter mode can be useful for preventing accidents, low-latency communication is still very limited. Moreover, increasing product and service launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global V2X communication market.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

➡ The size of the global V2X communication market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 44.2%, owing to the increasing prevalence of vehicles in the world. For instance, according to Naijauto, in 2020, there were around 1.42 billion operational cars in the world, which includes 363 million commercial vehicles and 1.06 billion passenger cars.

➡ North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global V2X communication market, owing to the increasing prevalence of cars in the region. For instance, according to American Automobile Association, in 2020, there were around 286.9 million registered cars in the United States 2020.

➡ The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global V2X communication market, owing to the increasing prevalence of car manufacturers in the region. For instance, according to the Automobile Association of Upper India, there are over 14,000 automobile companies in India.

