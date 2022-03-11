Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Business Revenue

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for UAVs and increasing threat of terror attacks are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of smaller unmanned surveillance systems is expected to lead to incline in demand for electronic parts and components being used in ISR missions. Effective data integration combined with multi-level comparable analysis to improve accuracy of data and management is expected to open up new opportunities in the market in the near future.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Hensoldt AG, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo SPA, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) on the basis of type, offerings, platform, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Systems

Services

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Helicopters

Aircraft

Unmanned Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Maritime Patrol & Border Security

Rescue Operations

Tracking & Target Acquisition

Tactical Support

Infrastructure Protection

Homeland Security Missions

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Homeland Security

Defense

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

