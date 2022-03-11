Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market to Hit US$ 75.9 Bn by 2030

The healthcare contract research organization market is expected to hit US$ 75.9 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare contract research organization market size was valued at USD 44.16 billion in 2021.



The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and rapidly growing geriatric population is boosting the demand for the various new and innovative life-saving drugs across the globe. Thus, the rising burden of diseases is fueling the investments by the top pharmaceutical companies in the research & development of various drugs and diagnostic devices, which is driving the growth of the healthcare CRO market.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1538

The specialized research services along with various other services offered by the healthcare CROs such as data management, clinical supply management/project management, medical writing, clinical monitoring, patient & site recruitment, bio-statistics, and regulatory & medical affairs is boosting the demand for the healthcare CRO services. The outsourcing of activities helps the clients to save time and costs, which is a major factor that drive the healthcare CRO market across the globe. During the pandemic in 2020, the healthcare CRO market has witnessed a rapid surge in the revenues as the top pharma companies were heavily investing the research and development of the drugs and vaccines for the COVID-19 disease.

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2028 USD 67.24 Billion CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 By Service Data Management

Medical Writing

Clinical Monitoring

Patient & Site Recruitment

Bio-Statistics

Others By Type Pre-Clinical

Clinical

Drug Discovery By Region North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Report Highlights

Based on the service, the clinical monitoring segment dominated the global healthcare CRO market in 2020. The presence of specialized and experienced scientists in the CROs and the adoption of advanced and smart analytical tools in the CROs helps to provide specialized and efficient services at a low cost. This is a major factor that drives the growth of the clinical monitoring segment.





Based on the type, the clinical segment accounted for a market share of around 75% and dominated the market in 2020. This is because a huge cost is involved in the Phase III of the clinical trials, which generates a huge revenue for the healthcare CRO market across the globe.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1538

Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global healthcare contract research organization market in 2020. The presence of top pharmaceutical companies along with the growing number of CROs in the region has significant contributions in the growth of the market. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the maximum research and developmental activities occur in US and US also holds the patent and intellectual property rights of the majority of the new developed drugs. The healthcare CRO market is supported by the favorable government regulations and the active participation of the US FDA in the clinical trials and approvals has exponentially driven the growth of the North America healthcare CRO market in the past decade.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is known due to the presence of several top healthcare CROs in the countries like India, China, and South Korea. The availability of expert research professionals at cheap costs attracts the pharmaceutical companies to invest in the region. Moreover, the rising burden of diseases is fueling the demand for the drug discovery services of the CROs in the region, which is further expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific healthcare CRO market in the forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing investments in the pharmaceutical research and development activities

Majority of the biopharmaceutical, biosimilar, and medical device companies are investing heavily in the research & development of innovative drugs and medical devices across the globe. The research and development intensive pharmaceutical industry, is heavily investing for the clinical trials, drug discovery, data management, and various other services offered by the CROs to develop new drugs. It is estimated that the global pharmaceutical research and development expenditure increased from around US$135 billion in 2012 to US$185 billion in 2019. Therefore, the increasing investments by the pharmaceutical companies is the most prominent driver of the global healthcare CRO market.

Restraint

Demand for faster results may hamper the research quality

The healthcare CROs faces extensive pressure to produce desired results from their clients. The costly the research projects and activities may loss its credibility due to the increased pressure of producing results in a short span of time. This may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Rapidly growing biologics industry

The development of innovative drugs for curing various non-communicable diseases in the biologic industry has gained rapid traction. The rising prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe is offering the biologics industry a lucrative growth opportunity, which compels them to increasing invest in the research activities and outsource these activities to the specialized healthcare CROs. This is creating a huge growth opportunity for the healthcare CRO market players.

Related Reports

Challenge

Lack of skilled and experienced professionals

The healthcare CRO industry faces a shortage of skilled and experienced professionals. The recruitment and retention of the skilled scientists in a contract research organization is a major challenge faced by the healthcare CRO market players that has a negative impact on the market.

Key Players

QVIA

LabCorp

WuXiAppTec

Charles River Laboratories

PPD

Syneos Health

Medpace Holdings

Parexel International

ICON Plc

SGS

PSI CRO AG

Firma Clinical Research

Axcent Advanced Analytics

BIO Agile Therapeutics

Acculab Life Sciences





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1538

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

Browse our blog@ http://www.marketstatsnews.com/

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R