Global Skin Barrier Products Market to surpass US$ 1,434.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global skin barrier products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,019.1 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Skin Barrier Products Market:

Key trends in the market include the increasing number of stoma procedures and increasing research and development activities and acquisitions by market players.

The increasing number of stoma procedures is expected to fuel the global skin barrier products market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Health Service (NHS), the UK report for 2019, it was estimated that over 13,500 people in the U.K. have stoma surgery each year, with the most common conditions leading to stoma surgery being colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and accidental injury, and there were approximately 176,824 ostomates nationally.

Market players are involved in strategies such as distribution agreements, which is expected to drive the growth of the global skin barrier products market. For instance, in August 2018, Medline, a private healthcare company, expanded its distribution agreement with BioDerm Inc., a manufacturer of proprietary hydrocolloid products. Medline has exclusive marketing and distribution rights to acute care facilities in the U.S. and its protectorates for products such as BioPlus+, the proprietary skin prep wipes that provide a barrier film layer directly on the skin to improve the adhesion of hydrocolloids, appliances, tapes, and bandages.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4962

Increasing advantages of skin barrier products are expected to drive the growth of the global skin barrier products market. For instance, according to a review article published in the Wounds UK journal, barrier products such as skin barrier films are designed to protect the skin by minimizing its exposure to excessive moisture and irritants. The article discussed the advantages of CliniMed's LBF Sterile Barrier Film Range with foam, spray, and wipes applicators, which uses healthcare-grade silicones to protect both intact and injured skin from moisture such as wound exudate and other fluids, as well as friction, shear, and medical adhesive-related skin injury (MARSI). CliniMed is a private company that markets and distributes medical supplies in Stoma Care, Urology and Continence, and Wound Care and is based in the U.K.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, product launches and approvals, inorganic growth activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others among key market players are expected to drive the global skin barrier products market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, B. Braun Medical Inc., a provider of ostomy, urinary, and wound care products, launched its chronic care products as well as new myosto resource at the 50th annual Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses (WOCN) Conference, which took place from June 3-5, 2018 in Philadelphia. Flexima 3S ostomy which includes a two-piece mechanical coupling system with convex, flat standard wear, and flat base plates with tape border, as well as closed, Roll'Up (drainable), urostomy, and high output pouches, is one of its products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global skin barrier products market include 3M, ConvaTec Inc., Coloplast Corp., Salts Healthcare, MEDLINE, Medicareplus International, Essity Medical Solutions, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew Plc., Safe n Simple, B Braun Medical Inc., Hollister Inc., and DermaRite Industries, LLC.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4962

Market Segmentation:

Global Skin Barrier Products Market, By Product Type:

Foam Applicator Spray Wipes Tapes & Strips Others



Global Skin Barrier Products Market, By Indication:

Urinary or Fecal Incontinence Ostomy Management Medical Adhesive-related Skin Injury (MARSI) Moisture-Associated Skin Damage (MASD) Others



Global Skin Barrier Products Market, By End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home-care Settings Specialty Clinics Others



Global Skin Barrier Products Market, By Region:

North America



By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country



China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Facial Skincare & Makeup Market , by Product Type (Skincare (Cleanser, Cream & Lotion, Face Oils, Face Packs, Face Wash, Other Skincare’s, Scrubs, Serum, Shaving Products, and Soap), and Makeup (Eye Makeup, Face Makeup, Lip Makeup, and Other Makeup)), by Form Type (Concentrates, Emulsions, Foam, Gel, Other Forms, Powder, Solids, and Sprays), by Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Skincare Devices Market , By Product Type (Diagnostic, Treatment), By Application (Disease Diagnosis/Treatment, Skin Rejuvenation (Wrinkles, Sun, Acne), Hair Removal, Cellulite (fat) Reduction, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring, Damage Repair (Vascular & Pigmented Lesions, Tattoo Removal)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com