Ozone Generator Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2027

Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ozone generators offer a safe and effective process to treat impurities in air. They are marketed as odor removers. These machines help in treating liquid wastes, such as cyanides and phenols. They also clean and deodorize gases from sewage.

Major drivers of the ozone generator market include stringent environmental regulations implemented by national and local governments and surge in the demand for ozone generators from various end-use industries. However, high installation and operational costs of ozone generators and lack of awareness about the product are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Increase in population has polluted the air to a great extent. The high level of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other ozone-depleting substances is destroying the ozone layer. Surge in health issues led by air pollution is propelling the demand for ozone generators. Constant changes in consumer requirements have resulted in significant investments in research and development, which is posing a challenge to the entry of new players in the market for ozone generators.

Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, MAG Laundry Equipment launched a new ozone-based generator, which has been proven to kill the coronavirus. The generator has a cycle time ranging from 15 minutes to 72 hours, and is suitable for use in cleaning and complete air-regeneration projects.

The benefit of producing ozone with electrolysis is that there is no ionic contamination caused by feed-water. Ozonated water generated by electrolysis ozone generators (EOGs) can disinfect and sanitize beverage dispensers, dental equipment, kitchen surfaces, and other bacteria-prone environments.

Ozone generators are employed in various end-use industries for air treatment applications. They can efficiently remove odor, contaminants, and other bacteria from the air. They work by producing ozone that cancels out chemicals present in the air. They are used in bars and restoration jobs to remove odor.

In the commercial sector, these generators are used in hotels to remove any odor lingering in rooms after guest depart or check out.

North America accounted for significant share in the global ozone generator market in 2019, owing to rise in awareness about these products and the benefits, and implementation of stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater in countries in the region. Presence of key players in the market in countries in the region is also contributing significantly to growth of the ozone generator market in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Air Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Laboratory & Medical Equipment

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

